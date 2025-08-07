Guess Who Adds a Second Reunion Show

Guess Who legends Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have scheduled their first land-based reunion concert. They'd already confirmed a date on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII, set to sail on Feb. 23.

"Burton Cummings and I are bringing the Guess Who to Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, ON, on Jan. 31," Bachman says in a new social media post. "We'll be playing the songs that helped shape Canadian rock and roll, the way it was meant to be heard: live, loud, and from the heart! Hope to see you there."

Tickets for the new Niagara Falls date go on sale at 10 AM local time on Friday, Aug. 8.

Bachman and Cummings were the main songwriters on the Guess Who's best-known material, but hadn't toured with the group for years. They got back together under the Guess Who banner after Burton terminated rights agreements last year to keep a new version of the band from performing their songs on stage.

A 2026 tour was promised in March, with a set list that would also include music from Bachman's subsequent group Bachman-Turner Overdrive and Cummings' solo career. Bachman has also re-activated BTO, with a another round of tour dates set for later this year.

Confirmed performers on next year's Rock Legends Cruise at-sea event include Gene Simmons, the Kevin Cronin Band and Blue Oyster Cult, among others.