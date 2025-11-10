The Guess Who Announce 2026 Reunion Tour Dates

The recently reunited Guess Who have announced a 12-city 2026 tour of Canada.

You can see the full tour itinerary below. Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will open at all but the last two of the newly announced dates.

"Randy and I are thrilled that our songs have never gone away," Burton Cummings declares in the tour press release. "That people still want to hear us perform them live. We are going to go out and honor the music."

"I’m looking ahead and very excited to be joining up with Burton and touring as the Guess Who again," Randy Bachman added. "Together we created decades of incredible songs and memories that still stand strong today. Can’t wait to sing them with you all soon!"

Having regained control of their famous band name back from another lineup of musicians after some risky and unconventional legal maneuvering, Cummings and Bachman announced plans for the Guess Who to return to the road in 2026.

The group is already scheduled to perform on the Rock Legends Cruise XIII in February, and to perform in Niagara Falls on Jan. 31. Both of those shows have sold out.

Read More: How the Guess Who Stumbled Into a Hit With 'American Woman'

In recent years Bachman has also resumed touring with a new lineup of his other famous band, Bachman-Turner Overdrive. BTO have been performing Guess Who songs at their shows, and the Guess Who is expected to perform BTO songs at the 2026 dates.

Ticket information for the 2026 Guess Who tour can be found at the band's official site.

THE GUESS WHO 2026 TOUR DATES*

Jan 31 - Niagara Falls, Canada - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino - SOLD OUT

Feb 23 - Feb 27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise XIII - SOLD OUT

May 26 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre *

May 27 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

May 29 - Laval, QC - Place Bell *

May 30 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena *

June 1 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum *

June 2 - London, ON - Canada Life Place *

June 5 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

June 6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre *

June 8 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

June 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place *

July 19 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Bluesfest *

Aug 23 - Vancouver, BC - The Pacific National Exhibition *

*newly announced dates