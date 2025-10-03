Green Day Announces ‘Warning’ 25th-Anniversary Deluxe Reissue

Green Day has announced an expanded reissue of their sixth album Warning in honor of the folk-punk classic's 25th anniversary.

Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will arrive on Nov. 14 in multiple configurations, including a limited-edition super deluxe box set available in either vinyl or CD. It's available to preorder now.

You can see the full track listing and listen to the newly released "Castaway (Demo)" from the upcoming collection below.

READ MORE: The Best Album by Punk's 15 Biggest Artists

What's on the 'Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' Box Set?

Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) will feature 49 songs across five LPs or four CDs. That includes a newly remastered version of the original album and a wealth of previously unreleased material, including eight demos, two new mixes and a 21-song live recording of a 2001 concert at Shibuya-AX in Tokyo.

Fans who purchase the five-LP super deluxe box set will be treated to multicolor vinyl plus a 24-page booklet, poster, cloth patch, button set and sticker sheet.

How Green Day Reached a Career Crossroads With 'Warning'

Green Day was at a career crossroads when they released Warning in 2000. The pop-punk icons had become global superstars with their diamond-selling major-label debut Dookie, but their next several releases had seen diminishing sales. They hit a commercial nadir with Warning, which only earned a gold certification from the RIAA.

Despite its commercial underperformance, however, Warning has grown in critical stature over the past quarter-century. Fans and critics praise the album's folk and Americana influences and contemplative lyrics, and lead single "Minority" remains a set list staple.

The commercial slump didn't last long either: Green Day followed Warning with American Idiot, a chart-topping smash that sold over 20 million copies worldwide and revitalized the band's career before a new generation of pop-punk fans.

Listen to Green Day's 'Castaway (Demo)'

Green Day, 'Warning (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' 4-CD Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Warning (2025 Remaster)"

2. "Blood, Sex and Booze (2025 Remaster)"

3. "Church On Sunday"

4. "Fashion Victim"

5. "Castaway (2025 Remaster)"

6. "Misery (2025 Remaster)"

7. "Deadbeat Holiday (2025 Remaster)"

8. "Hold On (2025 Remaster)"

9. "Jackass (2025 Remaster)"

10. "Waiting (2025 Remaster)"

11. "Minority (2025 Remaster)"

12. "Macy's Day Parade (2025 Remaster)"

Disc 2

1. "Blood, Sex and Booze (Demo)"

2. "Church on Sunday (Demo)"

3. "Fashion Victim (Demo)"

4. "Castaway (Demo)"

5. "Misery (Demo)"

6. "Deadbeat Holiday (Demo)"

7. "Jackass (Demo)"

8. "Macy's Day Parade (Demo)"

9. "Waiting (Otis Mix)"

10. "Macy's Day Parade (Otis Mix)"

11. "Outsider"

12. "Scumbag"

13. "Don't Want to Know If You Are Lonely"

14. "Suffocate"

15. "Maria (Early Version)"

16. "Poprocks & Coke"

Disc 3 (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan - March 18, 2001)

1. "Nice Guys Finish Last"

2. "Castaway"

3. "Blood, Sex and Booze"

4. "Geek Stink Breath"

5. "Longview"

6. "Welcome to Paradise"

7. "Hitchin' a Ride"

8. "Brain Stew"

9. "Jaded"

10. "Basket Case"

11. "She"

12. "King for a Day"

Disc 4 (Live at Makuhari Messe, Tokyo, Japan - March 18, 2001)

1. "F.O.D."

2. "2000 Light Years Away"

3. "Knowledge"

4. "Minority"

5. "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)"

6. "Warning"

7. "Platypus (I Hate You)"

8. "Waiting"

9. "Macy's Day Parade"