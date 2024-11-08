Rolling Stones, Pearl Jam and Black Crowes Earn Grammy Nods

Nomination announcements for the 2025 Grammy Awards are underway, with key early nods going to the Rolling Stones, the Beatles, the Black Crowes, Metallica, Pearl Jam and Green Day.

The nominees for Best Rock Album included the Black Crowes (Happiness Bastards), Green Day (Saviors), Pearl Jam (Dark Matter), the Rolling Stones (Hackney Diamonds) and Jack White (No Name). The Beatles were nominated in the Record of the Year and Best Rock Performance categories for "Now and Then," and for Best Audiobook with All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words.

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is set for Feb. 2, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will air live on CBS and Paramount+. Nominee announcements began at 11AM ET today via livestream featuring Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, among others. Only material issued between Sept. 13, 2023, and Aug. 30, 2024, was considered.

Nominations for the Best Rock Song songwriting Grammy went to the Black Keys (“Beautiful People [Stay High]”), Pearl Jam, (“Dark Matter”) and Green Day (“Dilemma”), among others. Elsewhere in the rock performance category, the Black Keys (“Beautiful People [Stay High]”), Green Day (“The American Dream Is Killing Me”) and Pearl Jam (“Dark Matter”) again earned Grammy nods.

Metallica (“Screaming Suicide”) and Judas Priest (“Crown of Horns”) were nominated for Best Metal Performance. Mick Fleetwood of Fleetwood Mac was nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category for a cover of Memphis Minnie's "Nothing In Rambling" recorded with the Fabulous Thunderbirds, Bonnie Raitt and others.

Mark Knopfler earned a nod for Best American Roots Song with "Ahead of the Game." Little Feat was nominated for Best Traditional Blues Album for Sam's Place. Disciple, the documentary about longtime Bruce Springsteen collaborator Stevie Van Zandt, was recognized in the Best Music Film category.

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package nominations went to John Lennon's Mind Games and Nirvana's In Utero. Nominees for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical included Peter Gabriel's i/o. Best Immersive Audio Album nods went to Roxy Music's Avalon and Gabriel's i/o.

Last year's winners included Metallica for Best Metal Performance with 72 Seasons. A newly constructed clip for the Beatles' "I'm Only Sleeping" was named Best Music Video. The David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream earned a Grammy in 2024 for Best Music Film. Joni Mitchell claimed a Best Folk Album award for At Newport.

