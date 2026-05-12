Black Sabbath, Police, Kinks Stars Lead Gene Simmons’ ‘Legends of Rock’ Las Vegas Expo

Gene Simmons will host the Legends of Rock Expo on Sept. 25-27 at Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

The Kiss star will be joined by Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Police drummer Stewart Copeland and guitarist Dave Davies of the Kinks, among others, for a weekend full of "concerts, autograph sessions, photo ops, parties, and panels."

Two-thirds of Simmons' current Kiss bandmates - Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer - will also be on hand, as will former lead guitarist Bruce Kulick. Other confirmed participants include drumming brothers Carmine (Vanilla Fudge, Cactus) and Vinnie (Dio) Appice, Graham Bonnet of Rainbow and Alcatraz, Lita Ford and Ratt's Stephen Pearcy.

The only act specifically confirmed to be performing on stage in the press release is Simmons. The demon notes in the event's press release that he's been enjoying the "loose, spontaneous and back to basics" approach of his recent solo shows: "It's as much fun as I can think of with my pants on."

Read More: Gene Simmons Opens Up on Kiss' Future Plans

"This is an opportunity for everyone to rub elbows with musicians from their favorite rock bands. The kind of access most of us can only dream of!" adds David Heynen, promoter and owner of Fanboy Expo.

You can get more information and tickets at the Expo's official website.

The Legends of Rock Expo will take place seven weeks before Kiss returns to Las Vegas from Nov. 13-15 for the second "land locked" edition of their annual Kiss Kruises.

In addition to performing two unmasked concerts (traditionally, one acoustic and one electric) themselves, Kiss will be joined by Night Ranger, Kulick, Slaughter, Faster Pussycat, Keel and Chris Jericho's Kuarantine at the November event.