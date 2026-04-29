Gene Simmons Announces 2026 Canadian Tour Dates

Gene Simmons has added a seven-date Canadian tour to his increasingly busy 2026 plans.

The Kiss star and his solo band will kick off their visit to the Great White North on Nov. 30 in Edmonton and conclude it on Dec. 12 in Sydney, Nova Scotia. The group already had 11 U.S. dates lined up for this summer.

You can see the Demon's complete 2026 tour schedule below.

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Simmons and his Kiss bandmates recently confirmed the details of their second annual Kiss Kruise: Land Locked in Vegas fan event. As they did in 2025, the group will play two unmasked concerts and participate in various activities and Q&A sessions.

Night Ranger, former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick and Slaughter will also perform over the four-day event, which takes place Nov. 12-15 at Virgin Hotels.

Gene Simmons Band 2026 Tour Dates

May 2: Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Tribe Casino

June 13: Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

June 19: Pleasonton, CA - Alameda County Fair

June 26: Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino & Golf Resort

July 3: Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

July 17: Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

July 18: Murphys, CA - Iron Stone Amphitheatre

July 19: Stateline NV -Tahoe Blue Event Center

July 24: Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino

Aug. 7: Arcadia, WA - Ashley for the Arts

Aug. 22: Scottsdale, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Hotel

Oct. 20-25: Paradisus, Cancun - The Sands 2026

Nov. 13-15: Las Vegas, NV - Kiss Kruise (with Kiss)

Nov. 30: Edmonton, AG - Silent Ice Center

Dec. 1: Calgary, AB - Grey Eagle Casino

Dec. 3: Lethbridge, AB - Lethbridge Arena

Dec. 5: Moose Jaw, SK - Temple Gardens Centre

Dec. 7: Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place

Dec. 9: Winnipeg, MB - Centennial Concert Hall

Dec. 12: Sydney, NS - Centre 200