Geddy Lee hasn't ruled out the possibility of making new Rush music, provided he, guitarist Alex Lifeson and new drummer Anika Nilles "manage to survive" their massive Fifty Something reunion tour.

"My intent, before we got into this celebration of Rush's history, was to put some music together," Lee told MusicRadar (via Blabbermouth). "Now, I assumed I would be doing that on my own, not with Alex, but when we started jamming, I started seeing the possibility of doing something with Alex — but all of that went on hold now because there's too much work. There's too much work to do for this tour to even think about that. But if we manage to survive the tour, and go back to Canada and have a rest, who knows what'll happen, but I suspect some music will eventually come out."

He added: "It would be fun to see what [Nilles] can do in a creative situation. Like, that would be fun. But it's all speculation until it isn't, so ..."

What to Expect From Rush's Fifty Something Reunion Tour

Rush shocked and delighted the rock world when they announced their Fifty Something reunion tour back in October. What began as an 11-show run quickly swelled to 50-plus dates that will keep the band on the road from June through December.

Longtime members Lee and Lifeson will be joined by former Jeff Beck drummer Anika Nilles, who will take the place of late drummer and lyricist Neil Peart. Each show will feature two unique sets, with the band drawing from a pool of 35 songs.

"It's been over 10 years since Alex and I have performed the music of Rush alongside our fallen bandmate and friend Neil," Lee said in an official statement. "After all that has gone down since that last show, Alex and I have done some serious soul searching and come to the decision that we f---ing miss it, and that it’s time for a celebration of 50-something years of Rush music."

Lee added that they "could not be more excited to introduce [Nilles] to our loyal and dedicated Rush fanbase, whom, we know, will give her every chance to live up to that near impossible role." Additional musicians will likely join them on stage.