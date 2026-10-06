Frank Zappa’s ‘Zoot Allures’ Returns in Massive 50th Anniversary Box Set
A 50th-anniversary edition of Frank Zappa's Zoot Allures is set for release on Dec. 4.
The six-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set features five CDs and a Blu-ray disc with rare and unreleased tracks plus a live show.
Listen to the single edit of "Son of Canard Du Jour," which features newly recorded bass by Zappa alumnus Arthur Barrow, below.
Hear Frank Zappa's 'Son of Canard Du Jour (Single Edit)'
Zappa recorded the guitar-heavy album at Los Angeles' Record Plant with drummer Terry Bozzio, percussionist Ruth Underwood, bassist Roy Estrada, guitarists Dave Parlato and Denny Walley, and Captain Beefheart on harmonica.
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According to a press release announcing the expanded version of Zoot Allures, the song "Friendly Little Finger" "provided the first released example of Zappa's innovative 'xenochrony' technique, in which performances from unrelated sources were synchronized to create entirely new rhythmic relationships."
What's on Frank Zappa's 'Zoot Allures' 50th Anniversary Edition?
The upcoming 50th-anniversary box set features 61 tracks, including the original album, newly remastered; Zappa's original double-LP version of the album, titled Night of the Iron Sausage; a previously unreleased 1976 concert from Paris; unheard studio outtakes, alternate mixes and edits, radio ads, and other rarities from the era.
In addition to the six-disc Super Deluxe Edition, a double 180-gram black vinyl version featuring Night of the Iron Sausage will be available, as will a triple-LP edition featuring other highlights.
The track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Frank Zappa's Zoot Allures is below.
Frank Zappa, 'Zoot Allures' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing
CD 1: ZOOT ALLURES – THE ORIGINAL ALBUM – 2026 REMASTER + BONUS ALLURES
Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station
Black Napkins
The Torture Never Stops
Ms. Pinky
Find Her Finer
Friendly Little Finger
Wonderful Wino
Zoot Allures
Disco Boy
Zoot Allures (Studio Outtake)
Muff Diver
Son Of Canard Du Jour
CD 2: NIGHT OF THE IRON SAUSAGE
Disco Boy (Old Mix)
Friendly Little Finger
Wonderful Wino
Zoot Allures
Sleep Dirt
The Ocean Is The Ultimate Solution
Ms. Pinky (Alternate Mix)
Filthy Habits (Alternate Mix)
Find Her Finer
Black Napkins (Alternate Edit)
The Torture Never Stops (Old Mix)
CD 3: LIVE IN PARIS, FRANCE 1976
Naval Aviation Walk On/Incan Art Vamp
Stink-Foot
The Poodle Lecture
Dirty Love
Filthy Habits
How Could I Be Such A Fool?
I Ain’t Got No Heart
I’m Not Satisfied
Black Napkins
Advance Romance
Honey, Don’t You Want A Man Like Me
The Illinois Enema Bandit (Preamble)
CD 4: LIVE IN PARIS, FRANCE 1976 – CONTINUED
The Illinois Enema Bandit
The Torture Never Stops
Chunga’s Revenge
Zoot Allures
Dinah-Moe Humm
Camarillo Brillo
Muffin Man
I’m The Slime
San Ber’dino
CD 5: BONUS ALLURES II
Zoot Allures Radio Ad (Finer Variant)
Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station (Alternate Version)
Tryin’ To Grow A Chin (Record Plant ’76)
Black Napkins (Alternate Mix)
Roy & Pinky
Ms. Pinky (Alternate Mix II)
The Torture Never Stops (Monitor Mix)
Find Her Finer (Alternate Mix)
Friendly Little Finger (Old Mix)
Wonderful Wino (Mix Outtake)
Disco Boy (Alternate Mix)
Hofstra Segment
Find Her Finer (Mono DJ Single)
Disco Boy (Mono DJ Single)
Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station (Hofstra Dressing Room)
Ms. Pinky (Mix Outtake)
Zoot Allures Radio Ad (Disco Variant)
BLU-RAY AUDIO
ZOOT ALLURES – THE ALBUM + BONUS AUDIO
24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo
ZOOT ALLURES – THE ALBUM
Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station
Black Napkins
The Torture Never Stops
Ms. Pinky
Find Her Finer
Friendly Little Finger
Wonderful Wino
Zoot Allures
Disco Boy
BONUS AUDIO
Zoot Allures (Studio Outtake)
Muff Diver
Son Of Canard Du Jour
From 'Zoot Allures' to 'Freak Out!' and More: Frank Zappa Album Ranked
Gallery Credit: Michael Gallucci