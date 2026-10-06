A 50th-anniversary edition of Frank Zappa's Zoot Allures is set for release on Dec. 4.

The six-disc Super Deluxe Edition box set features five CDs and a Blu-ray disc with rare and unreleased tracks plus a live show.

Listen to the single edit of "Son of Canard Du Jour," which features newly recorded bass by Zappa alumnus Arthur Barrow, below.

Hear Frank Zappa's 'Son of Canard Du Jour (Single Edit)'

Zappa recorded the guitar-heavy album at Los Angeles' Record Plant with drummer Terry Bozzio, percussionist Ruth Underwood, bassist Roy Estrada, guitarists Dave Parlato and Denny Walley, and Captain Beefheart on harmonica.

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According to a press release announcing the expanded version of Zoot Allures, the song "Friendly Little Finger" "provided the first released example of Zappa's innovative 'xenochrony' technique, in which performances from unrelated sources were synchronized to create entirely new rhythmic relationships."

What's on Frank Zappa's 'Zoot Allures' 50th Anniversary Edition?

The upcoming 50th-anniversary box set features 61 tracks, including the original album, newly remastered; Zappa's original double-LP version of the album, titled Night of the Iron Sausage; a previously unreleased 1976 concert from Paris; unheard studio outtakes, alternate mixes and edits, radio ads, and other rarities from the era.

Terry Bozzio, Patrick O'Hearn, Frank Zappa and Eddie Jobson in 1976. (Gary Heery) zppa zoot allures era

In addition to the six-disc Super Deluxe Edition, a double 180-gram black vinyl version featuring Night of the Iron Sausage will be available, as will a triple-LP edition featuring other highlights.

Zappa Records / UMe frank zappa zoot allures 50th anniversary

The track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Frank Zappa's Zoot Allures is below.

Frank Zappa, 'Zoot Allures' Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

CD 1: ZOOT ALLURES – THE ORIGINAL ALBUM – 2026 REMASTER + BONUS ALLURES

Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station

Black Napkins

The Torture Never Stops

Ms. Pinky

Find Her Finer

Friendly Little Finger

Wonderful Wino

Zoot Allures

Disco Boy

Zoot Allures (Studio Outtake)

Muff Diver

Son Of Canard Du Jour

CD 2: NIGHT OF THE IRON SAUSAGE

Disco Boy (Old Mix)

Friendly Little Finger

Wonderful Wino

Zoot Allures

Sleep Dirt

The Ocean Is The Ultimate Solution

Ms. Pinky (Alternate Mix)

Filthy Habits (Alternate Mix)

Find Her Finer

Black Napkins (Alternate Edit)

The Torture Never Stops (Old Mix)

CD 3: LIVE IN PARIS, FRANCE 1976

Naval Aviation Walk On/Incan Art Vamp

Stink-Foot

The Poodle Lecture

Dirty Love

Filthy Habits

How Could I Be Such A Fool?

I Ain’t Got No Heart

I’m Not Satisfied

Black Napkins

Advance Romance

Honey, Don’t You Want A Man Like Me

The Illinois Enema Bandit (Preamble)

CD 4: LIVE IN PARIS, FRANCE 1976 – CONTINUED

The Illinois Enema Bandit

The Torture Never Stops

Chunga’s Revenge

Zoot Allures

Dinah-Moe Humm

Camarillo Brillo

Muffin Man

I’m The Slime

San Ber’dino

CD 5: BONUS ALLURES II

Zoot Allures Radio Ad (Finer Variant)

Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station (Alternate Version)

Tryin’ To Grow A Chin (Record Plant ’76)

Black Napkins (Alternate Mix)

Roy & Pinky

Ms. Pinky (Alternate Mix II)

The Torture Never Stops (Monitor Mix)

Find Her Finer (Alternate Mix)

Friendly Little Finger (Old Mix)

Wonderful Wino (Mix Outtake)

Disco Boy (Alternate Mix)

Hofstra Segment

Find Her Finer (Mono DJ Single)

Disco Boy (Mono DJ Single)

Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station (Hofstra Dressing Room)

Ms. Pinky (Mix Outtake)

Zoot Allures Radio Ad (Disco Variant)

BLU-RAY AUDIO

ZOOT ALLURES – THE ALBUM + BONUS AUDIO

24-bit/48kHz Dolby Atmos / 24-bit/48kHz Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / 24-bit/192kHz PCM Stereo / 24-bit/96kHz PCM Stereo

ZOOT ALLURES – THE ALBUM

Wind Up Workin’ In A Gas Station

Black Napkins

The Torture Never Stops

Ms. Pinky

Find Her Finer

Friendly Little Finger

Wonderful Wino

Zoot Allures

Disco Boy

BONUS AUDIO

Zoot Allures (Studio Outtake)

Muff Diver

Son Of Canard Du Jour