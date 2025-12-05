Foreigner is updating the setlist with co-founding singer Lou Gramm during a string of December concerts. Check out the latest round of headlining U.S. dates, cities and venues on the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour below.

The group performed "Luanne," the fifth and final single taken from 1981's 4, earlier this week at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York, for the first time since 1985. This tour also features Luis Maldonado in his initial U.S. appearances as Foreigner's new lead vocalist.

Gramm and Maldonado are joined on stage by bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson and drummer Chris Frazier. Tickets are available now.

What are Foreigner's Plans for 2026?

Opening act for the Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour is Constantine Maroulis, who had a breakout performance on American Idol and was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Rock of Ages on Broadway. Foreigner then gears up for a string of orchestral shows in March followed by the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour next summer with Lynyrd Skynyrd.

READ MORE: Underrated Foreigner Songs

Foreigner released an expanded version of 4, their only U.S. chart-topping album, in September. The super-deluxe edition included 5CD/Blu-ray package with newly remastered stereo or ATMOS versions.

Foreigner 4 Deluxe Tour 2026 Dates

12/6 – Staten Island, NY @ St. George Theatre

12/7 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Theater

12/9 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

12/11 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/12 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

12/13 – Williamsport, PA @ Community Arts Center

Foreigner Albums Ranked It's hard to imagine rock radio without the string of hit singles Foreigner peeled off in the '70s and '80s. Gallery Credit: Jeff Giles

Real-Life ‘Spinal Tap’ Stories: Foreigner