Hear Peter Frampton Join Foreigner on Newly Unearthed ‘Head Games’ Track

Foreigner will release an expanded version of Head Games on Oct. 30.

The box set version of the 1979 album, which features concert staples such as the title track and "Dirty White Boy," will include a disc of outtakes and alternative versions, as well as a newly unearthed complete concert from the Head Games tour.

The previously unreleased song "Trouble" has been remixed and released as the first taste of the Head Games set, with a newly added guitar solo from none other than Peter Frampton.

You can hear "Trouble" below, and check out the complete four-disc Head Games Super Deluxe Edition track list below.

Read More: How Foreigner Built On Their Legacy With 'Head Games'

Foreigner Sets Ambitious 2026 Tour Plans

Foreigner are currently wrapping up the last few dates of their summer co-headlining tour with Lynyrd Skynyrd. They have a full slate of headline dates lined up for the fall, beginning on Sept. 16 in Las Vegas and currently scheduled to conclude on Nov. 1 in Reno.

Hear Foreigner and Peter Frampton Perform 'Trouble'

Foreigner Head Games Super Deluxe Edition Track List:

CD 1: HEAD GAMES 2026 STEREO REMIX

1. Dirty White Boy

2. Love On The Telephone

3. Women

4. I’ll Get Even With You

5. Seventeen

6. Head Games

7. The Modern Day

8. Blinded By Science

9. Do What You Like

10. Rev On The Red Line

CD 2: OUTTAKES, ROUGH MIXES & ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS

1. Trouble (2026 Remix Featuring Peter Frampton)

2. Zalia (2026 Remix)

3. Love On The Telephone (Aka Slip Away)*

4. Zalia*

5. Happy Hour With Al*

6. Rev On The Red Line (Early Version)

7. Rev On The Red Line (Complete With Lead Vocals)

8. Blinded By Science (Complete With Edit)

9. Head Games (Early Version)

10. Dirty White Boy (Early Version)

11. Rev On The Red Line (Aka Go Down)

12. Blinded By Science (Alternate Take)

13. Seventeen (Early Mix)

14. I’ll Get Even With You (Aka Low Blow)

15. I Want You Ii (Take 35)

16. The Modern Day (Aka If I Don’t Have You)

*Instrumental

CD 3: HEAD GAMES TOUR 1979

LIVE AT ROCHESTER

COMMUNITY WAR MEMORIAL,

ROCHESTER, NY,

OCTOBER 27, 1979

1. Long, Long Way From Home

2. Blue Morning, Blue Day

3. I’ll Get Even With You

4. Head Games

5. I Need You

6. The Modern Day

7. Women

8. Cold As Ice

9. Feels Like The First Time

10. Dirty White Boy

11. Starrider

12. Double Vision

13. Love On The Telephone

14. Headknocker

15. Hot Blooded

DISC 4: BLU-RAY AUDIO

ATMOS MIX & 2026 STEREO REMIX

1. Dirty White Boy

2. Love On The Telephone

3. Women

4. I’ll Get Even With You

5. Seventeen

6. Head Games

7. The Modern Day

8. Blinded By Science

9. Do What You Like

10. Rev On The Red Line

Bonus Track:

Trouble (2026 Remix Featuring Peter Frampton)