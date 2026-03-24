Foreigner has announced expanded dates for their 2026 tour, with performances now stretching into through November.

The worldwide trek is part of a busy year for Foreigner as they celebrate their 50th anniversary. The band is already out on the road for their first North American leg, which features the return of original frontman Lou Gramm. A European run follows in June, then the group will return to American soil in July for the Double Trouble Double Vision tour alongside Lynyrd SKynyrd. Foreigner then embarks on an additional run of headlining dates that lasts until November. The newly added performances include stops in Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; Scottsdale, Arizona, and Reno, Nevada. Foreigner's full tour schedule can be found below.

In total, Foreigner will perform more than 90 shows in 2026, and the band isn’t showing any signs of slowing. “The celebration will continue into 2027, when the band marks the 50th anniversary of the March 8, 1977 release of its iconic self-titled debut album, Foreigner,” boasted the official press release.

Who Is in Foreigner Now?

Foreigner no longer has any original members in its lineup. The band currently touring consists of bassist Jeff Pilson, keyboardist Michael Bluestein, guitarist Bruce Watson, guitarist John Roth, drummer Chris Frazier and singer Luis Maldonado. Of the group, Pilson is the longest tenured member, having joined in 2004. At the opposite end, Maldonado only became Foreigner’s lead vocalist in late 2025, when he took over from Kelly Hansen.

READ MORE: Foreigner Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Gramm has regularly joined Foreigner at tour stops over the past few years, culminating in his recent tour with the band. However, he remains a guest and has not returned to Foreigner on a full time basis. He is not expected to join the band during their second U.S. leg later this year.

Foreigner 2026 Tour Dates

3/25 Idaho Falls, ID @ Mountain America Center

3/27 Airway Heights, WA @ Spokane Live

3/28 Ridgefield, WA @ ilani

3/29 Auburn, WA @ Muckleshoot Casino Resort

4/17 St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

4/18 Clearwater, FL @ BayCare Sound

4/19 Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

4/21 Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

4/22 Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

4/23 Key West, FL @ Coffee Butler Amphitheater

4/25 Boca Raton, FL @ Boca Raton Resort & Club

5/3 Aguascalientes, Mexico @ Aguascaliente Feria de San Marcos

7/17 Elk Grove Village, IL @ Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series

7/23 Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater

7/24 Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Center

7/25 Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

7/26 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/30 Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

7/31 Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Center

8/1 Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater

8/4 Decatur, IL @ Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

8/6 Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

8/7 Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

8/8 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

8/10 Nashville, TN @ Acoustic for Heartlands Network

8/11 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

8/13 Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

8/14 Kansas City, MO @ Riverside Park Amphitheater

8/16 Shakopee, MN @ Minnesota Quarry Amphitheatre

8/18 Toledo, OH @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre

8/20 Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Center

8/21 Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/22 Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/23 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

8/27 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/28 Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

8/29 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

9/18 Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

9/19 Augusta, GA @ Bell Auditorium

9/20 Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

9/23 Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center

9/25 Bristol, VA @ Hard Rock Live Bristol

9/26 Beaver Dam, KY @ Beaver Dam Amphitheater

9/29 Wichita Falls, TX @ Kay Yeager Coliseum

10/1 Tulsa, OK @ The Cove at River Spirit Casino

10/2 Norman, OK @ Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino

10/3 Forrest City, AR @ E. Arkansas Community College of Fine Arts

10/6 Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall

10/7 Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

10/9 Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Grand Event Center

10/10 Tyler, TX @ UT Tyler Cowan Center

10/13 San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

10/14 Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center Selena Auditorium

10/16 El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

10/17 Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino Showroom

10/18 Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

10/23 Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Casino

10/24 Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Casino

10/25 Valley Center, CA @ Harrah’s Resort Casino

10/28 Saratoga, CA @ Mountain Winery

10/30 Friant, CA @ Table Mountain Casino

10/31 Lincoln, CA @ Thunder Valley Casino

11/1 Reno, NV @ The Reno Ballroom