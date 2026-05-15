The Rolling Stones aren't capable of sitting still for long, no matter that the three remaining members are all well over the U.K. State Pension age.

On July 10, 2026, they'll release a new album, Foreign Tongues. According to the band themselves, there's really no reason not to make more music.

"You say, you know, 'You've got nothing to prove to me.' The Stones is a rock band...but the Stones also has the ability to do ballads and country music and dance music and so they run in a gamut of all these styles," Mick Jagger said at a recent launch event for Foreign Tongues held in New York City. "So it's not stuck in one particular style. Just, you know, over the years, we've loved all kinds of music over our lives...so we express that in the way we record and the songs we write."

Keith Richards added: "It's quite possible that there's still more in there. And that's what we look for. There's gotta be more!"

There's still several weeks to go before Foreign Tongues is put out into the world, but in the below list, we're taking a look at 10 things we know for sure about the album so far.

1. The Track Listing

At first, the track listing for Foreign Tongues could only be viewed on Apple Music where nearly all the titles were written in a foreign language. After some translation work, the 14-song track listing is as follows: "Rough and Twisted," "In the Stars," "Jealous Lover," "Mr. Charm," "Divine Intervention," "Ringing Hollow," "Never Wanna Lose You," "Hit Me in the Head," "You Know I'm No Good" (an Amy Winehouse cover), "Some of Us," "Covered in You," "Side Effects," "Back in Your Life" and "Beautiful Delilah."

Listen to the Rolling Stones' 'Rough and Twisted'

2. The Recording Location Was Intimate

For this album, the Stones chose to record at Metropolis Studios in London, a relatively small space that made for a more intimate recording experience.

"We worked in the studio before," Jagger said at the aforementioned NYC event. "It used to be an old power station. But we never actually recorded in this room. The room is quite small. It was big enough, but not huge. You didn't have to move your eyes to see everyone. You can see exactly what everyone is doing. You can see what they're thinking. That room really worked out for us. The sound was really good."

Theo Wargo, Getty Images for UMG Theo Wargo, Getty Images for UMG loading...

3. It was Apparently Made in One Month

The Stones have said that this album was made in just one month. That probably doesn't mean one continuous four-week process, but the point is: Foreign Tongues came together rather swiftly. That brings us to the next fact...

4. Several Previous Recording Sessions Were Used

While the bulk of Foreign Tongues may have been made in a few weeks, the music that you'll end up hearing was actually recorded over several different periods of time. Four of the album's songs can be traced back to previous sessions.

5. Charlie Watts Appears on One Track

Charlie Watts, the Stones' original drummer, passed away in 2021, and yet, he's contributed to both of the studio albums the Stones have made since his passing. When the Stones released Hackney Diamonds in 2023, it featured two songs with Watts on them, "Mess It Up" and "Live by the Sword." Foreign Tongues will also have a Watts song, called "Hit Me in the Head." (The rest utilize Steve Jordan.)

"We did that in L.A. with Charlie," Jagger said. "It's a real fast punk rocker. It's a super fast song."

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

6. One of Ronnie Wood's Solos Was Inspired by Brian Wilson's Death

Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys died on June 11, 2025. That same day, the Stones were in the studio recording, and Ronnie Wood was overcome with such emotion that he wound up playing a nine-minute guitar solo. (It was eventually trimmed down to a more manageable length.)

"I was so moved that day, and disappointed and sad, I had so much feeling because Brian Wilson died that day. I'll never forget," Wood explained when he appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. "That week Sly Stone died too, I thought: 'Oh, no. It's so sad.' It came out through my guitar, the feeling, you know, in just one take...I didn't do that, the guitar played itself."

Kevin Winter, Getty Images Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

7. Keith Richards Sings Lead on One Song

As we all know, Jagger handles most of the singing responsibilities, but there's usually at least one or two songs on every Stones album where Richards gets to take the lead. In this case, it's a song called "Some of Us."

8. The Guest Stars

If the Rolling Stones call you up and ask for assistance on an album, chances are you say yes. Among the guest stars that will be heard on Foreign Tongues is Paul McCartney, Steve Winwood, Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Robert Smith of the Cure.

"I turned up one day to do my vocals in London, and there's this bloke standing there with his back to me and this long gown on," Jagger said in NYC. "When he turned around, [he] was covered in lipstick. I said, 'I've never met you before, but you're Robert Smith of the Cure.' He said, 'Yeah!' I said, 'While you're here, we better go and do something.' He sings a backing vocal."

Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images / Ian West - Pool, Getty Images / Rich Polk, Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Pascal Le Segretain, Getty Images / Ian West - Pool, Getty Images / Rich Polk, Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame loading...

9. There's One Music Video So Far

It's possible there may be more in the future, but for now we have just one music video accompanying Foreign Tongues, for the single "In the Stars." It features the actress Odessa A'zion as well as computer-generated younger versions of the Stones.

10. Touring Behind the Album Is Unlikely (At Least This Year)

The Rolling Stones haven't been on tour since 2024, but fans shouldn't expect new tour dates this year. "Oh, I mean we can talk next year," Richards said in New York, referring to 2027. "I mean, possibly, you know, I mean, at the moment, we're just sort of saying we finished the record, let's do this."

Jagger is excited though: "I absolutely would love to, so I hope to do it as soon as that's possible."

Michael Loccisano, Getty Images Michael Loccisano, Getty Images loading...