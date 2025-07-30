The Foo Fighters have reportedly chosen a new drummer. And in related news, so have Nine Inch Nails.

As it turns out, there's no need to feel bad for outgoing Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, because he's returning to his former gig alongside Trent Reznor in Nine Inch Nails. In effect, the two bands have traded drummers.

According to Deadline, longtime NIN drummer Ilan Rubin will join the Foo Fighters, while Freese will return to Reznor's band, in which he served as a touring member between 2005 and 2008.

Their story notes that Rubin had committed to perform with Nine Inch Nails through this year - their American tour begins on Aug. 6 in Oakland - but that he informed Reznor last week that he had “accepted a job with another band.”

Rubin replaced Freese after the former left the band to spend time with his young children. In 2020, Rubin became the youngest member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (at age 32) after being inducted with the rest of NIN.

The Foo Fighters have not confirmed Deadline's report, but Nine Inch Nails seem to have celebrated Freese's return with an Instagram stories post featuring a photo of the drummer and the phrase "Lets fucking go."

This trade would continue one of the biggest rock trends of 2025, as the Foo Fighters and Nine Inch Nails join the Who, Primus, Oasis, Guns N' Roses and many other bands who have switched drummers this year.

Why Did the Foo Fighters Fire Josh Freese?

In May, it was revealed that Freese, was let go from Foo Fighters after working with them for two years following the death of Taylor Hawkins.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given," Freese wrote in a statement on social media. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

Foo Fighters will play their first show of 2025 on Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia. Though Dave Grohl has appeared separately with the other remaining members of Nirvana, it will mark the first time Foo Fighters have played a public concert since August of 2024.