There's a brand new Foo Fighters song out in the world today, titled "Asking for a Friend."

"Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing," Dave Grohl said in a statement. "From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we've got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon."

"But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I," Grohl continued. "'Asking for a Friend' is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for 'proof' when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again."

Grohl's statement concluded by noting that "Asking for a Friend" is "one of many songs to come." You can listen to the track down below.

Foo Fighters' Upcoming Tour

Not only did Foo Fighters drop a new song today, they also announced a stadium tour that will take them across North America. It will feature support from Queens of the Stone Age.

As noted in Grohl's statement, this will be the first time Foo Fighters tours with their new drummer, Ilan Rubin, former drummer for Nine Inch Nails. (Meanwhile, Josh Freese, who drummed for Foo Fighters from 2023 until earlier this year, has rejoined Nine Inch Nails.)

This year also marked the 30th anniversary of Foo Fighters' debut, self-titled album.

"Over the years, we’ve had moments of unbridled joy, and moments of devastating heartbreak," Grohl said in a letter posted to the band's website. "Moments of beautiful victory, and moments of painful defeat. We have mended broken bones and broken hearts. But we have followed this road together, with each other, for each other, no matter what. Because in life, you just can't go it alone."