On Jan. 14, 2026, Foo Fighters will play a benefit concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles in support of two nonprofit organizations, Hope the Mission and the Los Angeles Mission.

The only presale for the show will take place in person on Dec. 7 at the concert venue itself, where fans can access the sale by donating an item from Hope the Mission's requested list. The organization is seeking socks and underwear (male, female, adult, children, all sizes, new/packaged only), dried pinto beans (bagged), pasta — spaghetti, macaroni (bagged or boxed) and dried rice (bagged). They will not be accepting canned or perishable goods.

Further monetary proceeds will be donated to both organizations. For those unable to attend the donation drive or the show, more information about how to help the aforementioned causes can be found on their website.

Part Benefit Show, Part Birthday Celebration

Jan. 14 also happens to be frontman Dave Grohl's 57th birthday.

"What better way to spend my 57th birthday than making a bunch of noise with a bunch of friends for a good cause," he said in a statement. "This ain't just a big ass rock show, it's a big ass party with a heart. Turn up the volume, turn up the hope, but most of all...TURN UP. The best gift is TO GIVE."

"This concert will be more than just a celebration," Rowan Vansleve, President of Hope the Mission added. "We're incredibly grateful to partner with the band. Foo Fighters and their fans have a reputation of always stepping up to help when people need it, and this concert will be no different."