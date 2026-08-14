Best-selling tours are usually summertime affairs, when the weather is nice and rock fans have vacation days to spare. Oftentimes, even autumn's hottest tickets are holdover treks that launched in warmer weather.

Fall 2026 certainly has its share of those, as some of the biggest summer tours barrel toward the end of the year. But this year is different: Lots of acts confirmed tours earlier in the year and then kept expanding upon them – right into the cooler months. Others clearly waited until temperatures were more accommodating.

Several world tours are just reaching the U.S.; other rock acts who have been appearing across North America earler in the year are now headed to Europe and the U.K. Some are going further, with stops in Asia and Australia on tap.

Which Rock Acts Are Touring This Fall?

In all, more than 80 major acts will appear on stage in September, October and November. A few even linger into December, as winter's chill and the holidays loom. After a short break, the earliest 2027 dates have begun appearing on touring calendars, too.

But the following preview of fall 2026's biggest rock tours remains focused solely on the season ahead. This year, it's going to be pumpkin spice and package tours. Falling leaves and farewell shows. The harvest moon and hanging out by the merch table. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and packed concert halls.

You get the idea. Unlike the average autumn out on the concert trail, 2026 has big plans for rock fans.

READ MORE: Counting Down Rock's Top 10 Reunion Tours

Now, some of these acts will be easier to catch than others. There are a number of major tours, with dozens of fall dates, but also a string of residencies, special concert appearances and one-off-type events. In at least a pair of cases, health issues may also play a role in how many dates remain on the calendar.

So, keep UCR bookmarked for all of the latest updates from out on the road. Here's a look ahead to more than 80 of rock's biggest fall 2026 tours.

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours Here's a preview of more than 80 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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