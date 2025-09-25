Summer has always been the traditional time for big tours, but that doesn't mean the stage lights are turned off as the weather changes to fall. Quite the opposite, in fact.

Some of rock's biggest acts will be visiting a live music venue near you. The venues run the musical gamut, from huge stadium acts and amphitheaters to smaller theaters and casinos. Some of the year's highest grossing tours have already moved through the U.S., including one of the era's most unlikely reunions, but many more opportunities remain.

The following Fall 2025 Tour Preview highlights more than 40 of the year's most highly anticipated concert runs. A number of them are getting underway just as the equinox marks the official beginning of autumn. In others cases, tours that have been going for months – or even years – continue into the fall of 2025.

Destination concert series used to be a rarity. In years past, they were largely reserved for oldies or lounge acts at one of the casinos in Las Vegas or touristy theaters in vacation spots like Branson, Missouri. But there's been a growing trend toward residencies or multi-night stands by legacy rock stars, and that continues into the next season of shows.

Previewing Fall 2025's Biggest Tours

Fall will bring a notable farewell but also another huge rock star who changed his mind about leaving the road. One act plans a final show at a storied venue that launched their career, while others are digging deep into their catalog for some surprising set list additions. We'll hear one group reanimate their breakthrough album while another honors their band leader's late father.

Rumors of what 2026 will bring are already circulating. Some acts are beginning to confirm their first dates for next year. But plenty of this year's musical bounty remains. Here's a look:

