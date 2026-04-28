Europe will release Come This Madness, their 12th studio album and first in nearly a decade, on Sept. 25. The album is available to preorder now.

The Swedish rockers have previewed the 11-song set with the bass-heavy, mid-tempo single "One on One," which also serves as the album's opening track. Come This Madness will also feature guest contributions from two fellow Swedes: Ghost's Tobias Forge and Opeth's Mikael Akerfeldt.

You can watch the "One on One" video and see the full Come This Madness track listing below.

Watch Europe's 'One on One' Video

How Europe Adapted Their Sound to Achieve Global Success

Formed in Upplands Vasby, Sweden, in 1979, Europe released their self-titled debut album in 1983. Europe and its successor, 1984's Wings of Tomorrow, both featured a more progressive heavy metal sound.

The band achieved international success with its third album, 1986's The Final Countdown. Bolstered by its world-renowned title track and the Top 5 power ballad "Carrie," The Final Countdown went triple platinum and set Europe on the commercial pop-metal path they would follow through the end of the decade.

READ MORE: How Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Fused Disco With David Bowie

Europe disbanded shortly after the release of 1991's Prisoners in Paradise and returned with 2004's Start From the Dark. They've dutifully toured and released new music since then, issuing their most recent album, Walk the Earth, in 2017.

The group has dozens of European tour dates scheduled from June through October, including a run of The Final Countdown 40th anniversary shows that begin in late September.

Europe, Come This Madness Track Listing

1. "One on One"

2. "The Cult of Ignorance"

3. "Come This Madness"

4. "This Time of Year"

5. "In a Different World"

6. "Scandinavian Eyes"

7. "Takin’ It Back"

8. "In the Absence of Grace"

9. "The Angels Must Have Flown"

10. "The Devil’s Back"

11. "Nothing Can Follow This"