Eric Clapton has announced details regarding his 2026 Crossroads Guitar Festival with a star-studded bill featuring Pete Townshend of the Who, ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Buddy Guy and many others. You can see the full lineup below.

This year's festivities will bring the event back to Texas where it will land in Austin for the first time Sept. 26-27 at the Moody Center. Clapton will perform both nights. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale Friday (April 3) at 10 A.M. local time. Ticket details are available at the official Crossroads website.

“We are thrilled to welcome the legendary Eric Clapton and his Crossroads Guitar Festival to Moody Center," Michael Owens, the venue's SVP of Entertainment, said in a press release. "Out of the more than 380 concerts we’ve hosted since opening in 2022, this is poised to be one of the most iconic events ever to take place in our arena. It represents the very best of live music—bringing together world-class artists, passionate fans, and an unforgettable atmosphere right here in the Live Music Capital of the World.”

Who Else is Playing This Year's Crossroads?

Clapton will close each night and in addition to being joined by Townshend, Gibbons and Guy, the Tedeschi Trucks Band will also perform alongside fellow fest vets like Joe Bonamassa, Del McCoury Band, John Mayer and Jimmie Vaughan.

Trey Anastasio of Phish, Marcus King and Taj Mahal are part of this year's bill, which also includes Sierra Hull, Sonny Landreth, Tommy Emmanuel, Julian Lage, Keb' Mo', Ben Haggard, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Pedro Martins, Dirk Powell, Kurt Rosenwinkel, Daniel Santiago and Bradley Walker & Brothers of the Heart.

The Crossroads Guitar Festival Benefits a Good Cause

Proceeds from the event help to provide funding for Clapton's Crossroads Centre Antigua, which was founded in 1998 to provide treatment and education to chemically and alcohol dependent persons, their families and their significant others. Clapton himself battled against those kinds of issues before eventually getting sober in the '80s and has used his platform and resources since then to help others get similar assistance.

Where Else Will Eric Be Playing in 2026?

He's got a short run of tour dates outside of the Crossroads performances that will help him tune up for the gigs in Austin. His 2026 concerts are set to begin Sept. 6 in Detroit and will wrap up Sept. 17 in Kansas City. Jimmie Vaughan will open all of the shows.

READ MORE: Eric Clapton Announces 2026 Tour

Watch Eric Clapton Perform With the Allman Brothers Band at Crossroads in 2013