Envy of None Announces New Album ‘Stygian Wavz’

Alex Lifeson's Envy of None has announced a March 14 release date for their sophomore album, Stygian Wavz, and shared the title track from the upcoming release.

Stygian Wavz follows Envy of None's self-titled 2022 debut album and 2023's That Was Then, This Is Now EP. The 11-track album is available to preorder in multiple formats including colored vinyl, black vinyl, CD, Blu-ray, digital and a deluxe-edition box set.

You can watch the "Stygian Waves" music video and see the full album track listing below.

"Stygian Waves" features Lifeson's characteristically shapeshifting guitar work, a heavy groove and pulsating synths, while lead singer Maiah Wynne delivers evocative, non-lexical vocals.

"This track is a favorite of all 4 EONs," songwriter and bassist Andy Curran said in a statement. "Despite the fact of the spartan lyrical content, this song features our sweet Maiah on lead vocals. Her harmonies and layers of vocals are literally symphonic! It's hard to put a finger on what style or genre this one is ... and we're proud of that!"

Envy of None previously teased Stygian Wavz with the singles "Not Dead Yet" and "Under the Stars," both of which appear on the album.

Envy Of None, 'Stygian Wavz' Track Listing

1. "Not Dead Yet"

2. "The Story"

3. "Under the Stars"

4. "Thrill of the Chase"

5. "Handle With Care"

6. "That Was Then"

7. "Raindrops"

8. "New Trip"

9. "Clouds"

10. "The End"

11. "Stygian Waves"