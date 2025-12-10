After a busy 2025 that saw him perform over 40 concerts, Elvis Costello has announced his first run of performances for 2026.

The bespectacled rocker will take ‘Radio Soul!: The Early Songs of Elvis Costello’ across the U.K. for a short string of shows in June and July. He’ll be backed by his long-running group the Imposters, as well as singer-songwriter Charlie Sexton. These performances will be concurrent to Costello’s previously announced shows opening for Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts.

Costello’s set lists will focus on material from his early releases, running from 1977’s My Aim Is True to 1986’s Blood & Chocolate. He previously took 'Early Songs' across America in the summer and fall of 2025.

“For any songwriter, it has to be a compliment if people want to hear songs written up to fifty years ago. Among them, ‘Radio Soul,’ the first draft of what eventually became ‘Radio Radio,” Costello noted via press release. “You can expect the unexpected and the faithful in equal measure. Don’t forget this show is ‘Performed by Elvis Costello & the Imposters’, an ensemble which includes three people who first recorded this music and two more who bring something entirely new. They are nobody’s tribute band. The Imposters are a living, breathing, swooning, swinging, kicking and screaming rock and roll band who can turn their hands to a pretty ballad when the opportunity arises.”

A full list of Costello’s 2026 tour dates can be found below. The singer’s newly announced headlining shows are marked with an asterisk.

Elvis Costello 2026 Tour Dates

June 13 - Birmingham, England @ Symphony Hall*

June 15 - London, England @ Royal Albert Hall*

June 19 - Manchester, England @ Heaton Park

June 22 - Nimes, France @ Festival de Nimes

June 24 - Nancy, France @ Nancy Open Air

June 26 - Portsmouth, England @ Guildhall*

June 27 - Chelmsford, England @ State Fayre, Hylands Park

June 29 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Summer Sessions, Bellahouston Park

July 1 - Cork, Ireland @ Virgin Media Park

July 3 - Oxfordshire, England @ Blenheim Palace Festival

July 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Blackweir Fields

July 6 - Newcastle, England @ O2 City Hall*

July 8 - Weert, Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein Weert-Noord