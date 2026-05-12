Elton John has a new album on the way, and he says it was created unlike anything he’s done before.

The iconic singer was recently honored with the Glenn Gould Prize in Toronto. While accepting, John explained how his recent vision loss forced him to alter his traditional songwriting process.

“I’ve had eye trouble recently and I always make records by looking at lyrics and writing to lyrics, and so I’m kind of fucked at the moment,” Elton explained (as transcribed by Rolling Stone). The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer contracted a severe eye infection in 2024, leaving him with greatly reduced vision in his right eye.

The Rocketman previously described the situation as “devastating,” but during his award acceptance he revealed a silver lining.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Elton John Album

“What my eye has given me is a chance of, at 80 years of age, completely reversing how I write,” he explained. “I’m writing melodies first, and lyrics coming second. I’ve never done that. And I’ve just done it.”

“And I’ve just done an album, which is so different to anything I’ve ever done before, but it’s so happy,” he continued. “I’m so thrilled with it because it’s given me another chance to make music.”

Elton John: 'If I Don't Make Music, I'm Dead'

With more than 30 studio albums under his belt, along with a legacy as one of the greatest performers in history, Elton certainly doesn’t need to work anymore. Still, at 79 years old, the rocker still maintains a creative fire.

“If I don’t make music, I’m dead,” he admitted. “If don’t listen to music, I’m dead. Music is my soul, my driving force. It is everything and has been everything to me all my life.”

Details regarding Elton’s upcoming album, including its title and release date, have not yet been announced.