Elton John Documentary Gets Release Date and Official Trailer

Elton John: Never Too Late, the new documentary about the legendary artist and songwriter, will premiere on Disney+ on Dec. 13.

The film, directed by R.J. Cutler and John's husband, David Furnish, will look back on John's half-century career as he prepares for his final North American concert in November 2022 at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium. He'll revisit his early years in the music industry as well as his challenges with addiction, abuse and coming to terms with his own identity.

Never Too Late will also have a limited theatrical run in the U.S. and U.K. starting on Nov. 15, preceded by a gala screening at the London Film Festival in October. You can watch the official trailer below.

'Elton John: Never Too Late' Trailer Shows Dizzying Highs and Devastating Lows

"I always believe that if you have got enough ambition, you can make it anywhere," John says in the trailer for Elton John: Never Too Late. "When I was very young, my life was all consumed by music. I just wanted to become a songwriter."

The trailer also looks at John's first appearance at Dodger Stadium, where he played two consecutive nights in 1975, making him the first rock artist to play the venue since the Beatles nearly a decade earlier.

Despite his dizzying success, John's personal life was lacking. "At that time, there was an emptiness within me," he says in the trailer. "My soul had gone dark. I'd gone dark. I wasn't a joy to be around. I didn't have anything apart from my success and my drugs."

The trailer teases John's subsequent rock bottom and quest for self-discovery, including the realization that he was gay. Ultimately, he found that success was secondary to family and happiness. As the trailer ends, John declares, "I've got to the point in my life where I have to do what is honest."