Jeff Lynne’s ELO Forced to Cancel Second-to-Last Concert
Jeff Lynne's Electric Light Orchestra has been forced to cancel their Thursday night show in Manchester due to illness.
It was scheduled to be the second-to-last show on the band's Over and Out farewell tour.
"Unfortunately due to illness tonight's scheduled performance of Jeff Lynne's ELO at the Co-Op Live will not be going ahead," read a post on the band's social media accounts. "Jeff is devastated he cannot perform this evening. More information will become available as soon as possible."
The final leg of ELO's farewell tour got off to a rough start on July 5, as Lynne performed despite suffering a broken hand in an undisclosed manner.
The only show remaining on the band's itinerary is Sunday, July 13th, where they will headline a massive show at London's Hyde Park. The Doobie Brothers and Steve Winwood will be among the opening acts at this concert.
