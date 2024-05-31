Duff McKagan Announces US Tour Dates and Releases Live Album

Duff McKagan has announced a string of solo U.S. tour dates to coincide with today's release of his new double live album, Tenderness: Live in Los Angeles.

The U.S. leg of the Lighthouse tour — named after his 2023 solo album — launches on Nov. 4 in Boston and concludes on Nov. 20 in Seattle. Tickets go on sale to the general public on June 7.

You can see the full list of European and North American dates below.

Details on Duff McKagan's New Live Album

McKagan recorded Tenderness: Live in Los Angeles at the El Rey Theatre in 2019, shortly after the release of his studio album of the same name. The 17-track LP features solo songs, Guns N' Roses deep cuts and a handful of covers, including the Clash's "Clampdown" and Mad Season's "River of Deceit."

"This live recording from the El Rey in Los Angeles showcases not only the songs on the record but some cover songs we started to fold into the live set as we toured," McKagan said in a statement. "We've highlighted a couple of tracks from this show – 'Tenderness' being one of course, and our version of the Mad Season song 'River of Deceit.' Such a beautiful song written by guys from back home that I know now, and a couple who are no longer with us. It feels like a celebration to me. All of these live shows we did on that tour felt like a shedding, a prayer to better things, and a beautiful coming together of all you bad motherfuckers."

Watch Duff McKagan Cover Mad Season's 'River of Deceit' in Los Angeles

Duff McKagan, Lighthouse Tour 2024

SEPTEMBER

30 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy

OCTOBER

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Oran Mor

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy 2

5 - London, UK - Islington Assembly Hall

7 - Utrecht, Netherlands - TivoliVredenburg

8 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

9 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

11 - Brno, Czech Republic, Sono Centrum

13 - Warsaw, Poland - Stodola

14 - Berlin, Germany - Heimathafen

16 - Milan, Italy - Magazzini Generali

17 - Solothurn, Switzerland - Kofmehl

19 - Liege, Belgium - OM

20 - Paris, France - Trianon

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Nalen

NOVEMBER

4 - Boston, MA - Paradise

6 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

8 - Chicago, IL - Outset

10 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

13 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey

18 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

20 - Seattle, WA - Showbox