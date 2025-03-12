Hear Doobie Brothers’ New Single With Michael McDonald on Vocals

The Doobie Brothers released their first new song to feature Michael McDonald on vocals in 45 years.

"Learn to Let Go" is the fourth song from their upcoming album, Walk This Road, due June 6. It follows the release of "Call Me," "Lahaina" and the title track.

You can hear "Learn to Let Go" below.

"Learn to Let Go" was cowritten by McDonald and producer John Shanks; McDonald shares vocals on the track with Pat Simmons and Tom Johnston. (John McFee rounds out the reunited band lineup.)

The song marks McDonald's first vocal turn on an original Doobie Brothers song since 1980’s One Step Closer. McDonald contributed vocals and keyboards to the 2014 album Southbound, a collaboration with country artists covering Doobie Brothers classics with the band.

"It's a song about what might be the hardest lesson we learn and one of the last things we do in this life," McDonald said in a press release announcing "Learn to Let Go."

Where Are the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2025?

In 2020, the Doobie Brothers reunited with singer McDonald, the songwriter and voice behind some of their most enduring hits; a tour, scheduled that year, was postponed until 2021 because of COVID.

The Doobie Brothers were also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

The reunited band will start a summer tour in early August in Detroit with Jimmy Buffett's The Coral Reefer Band opening all shows.

You can see tour dates below.

The Doobie Brothers Walk This Road Tour 2025

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/6 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/7 Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

8/9 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

8/10 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach

8/12 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

8/13 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/15 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

8/17 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

8/18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

9/4 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/5 - Ridgedale, MO @ Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

9/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre

9/10 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheater

9/12 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/13 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

9/15 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheatre

9/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/18 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage