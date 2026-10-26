The Doobie Brothers have announced their first 2027 concert dates.

The band will play a multi-month residency at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater, marking their debut at the venue.

They will play nine dates at the Las Vegas theater from February through September.

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The Doobie Brothers wrapped up their 2026 tour dates on Oct. 21 in Estero, Florida, after performing solo shows and concert dates with Santana during a summer tour that started in June.

Clay Patrick McBride doobie brothers 2026

The band launched a 50th-anniversary tour with Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee for nearly 50 dates in 2021 and 2022.

The Doobie Brothers were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2025, the same year the reunited band released its most recent album, Walk This Road, their first album since 1980 to feature McDonald on a record of new songs.

Where Are the Doobie Brothers Playing in 2027?

The band will play its first 2027 concert dates, starting on Feb. 26 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater, with the run continuing through September.

The performances are scheduled for Feb. 26 and 27, March 5 and 6, Aug. 27 and 28, and Sept. 1, 3 and 4.

The Doobie Brothers at the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (Theor Wargo, Getty Images) doobie brothers onstage

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 30 at 7 a.m. EST. Citi cardmembers will have access to a presale beginning Tuesday at 7 a.m. EST, followed by additional presales throughout the week, starting Wednesday at 10 a.m. EST, ahead of the general on-sale.

The dates for the Doobie Brothers' 2027 Fontainebleau Las Vegas Residency at BleauLive Theater are listed below. More information is available at the venue's website.

The Doobie Brothers, Fontainebleau Las Vegas Residency 2027 at BleauLive Theater

Feb. 26–27

March 5–6

Aug. 27–28

Sept. 1, 3, 4

The Doobie Brothers doobie brothers 2027 live