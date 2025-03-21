Dire Straits Add 1985 Live Album to Expanded ‘Brothers in Arms’

Dire Straits will release a 3-CD expanded edition of their massively successful 1985 album Brothers in Arms on May 16.

Two of the three CDs are dedicated to a previously unreleased live recording from the Aug. 16, San Antonio stop of the band's 1985 world tour.

Fueled by the No. 1 hit single "Money for Nothing," which featured a groundbreaking animated music video and a vocal cameo by Sting, Brothers in Arms marked a major commercial breakthrough for the band.

The album has to date sold over 30 million copies, and also spawned the Top 20 hit "So Far Away" and the Top 10 single "Walk of Life."

You can also see the complete track list below, and hear the album's new live version of "Walk of Life."

The 3-CD set also includes a 28-page booklet featuring new liner notes written by Paul Sexton, following new interviews with band members Mark Knopfler, John Illsley and Guy Fletcher.

Hear Dire Straits Perform 'Walk of Life" Live

Dire Straits 'Brothers in Arms' 40th Anniversary Edition Track List

CD 1 - Brothers in Arms

1. "So Far Away"

2. "Money for Nothing"

3. "Walk of Life"

4. "Your Latest Trick"

5. "Why Worry"

6. "Ride Across the River"

7. "The Man's Too Strong"

8. "One World"

9. "Brothers in Arms"

CD 2 - Live at San Antonio Municipal Auditorium

1. "Ride Across the River"

2. "Expresso Love"

3. "One World"

4. "Romeo and Juliet"

5. "Private Investigations"

6. "Sultans of Swing"

7. "Why Worry"

1. "Walk of Life"

2. "Two Young Lovers"

3. "Money for Nothing"

4. "Wild West End"

5. "Tunnel of Love"

6. "Brothers in Arms"

7. "Solid Rock"

8. "Going Home"