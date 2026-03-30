Deep Purple has announced 2026 tour dates featuring Kansas as the very special guest. Jefferson Starship will also appear at many of the upcoming concerts, which begin Aug. 4.

Presale tickets will be available for the shows starting tomorrow via the band's official website using the code DPBAND. Tickets will go on sale to the general public Friday morning at 10 A.M. local time.

There Will Reportedly Be New Deep Purple Music

The rock legends have been putting the finishing touches on an upcoming album, which is presently untitled, but according to the band's frontman, Ian Gillan, it's due out in June.

"It's basically very optimistic," he said, noting that he wasn't comfortable with letting out too much information. "Let's say there's a general theme. It's a fairly loose conceptual idea of the end of humanity, but not as grim as it sounds. In fact, it's very optimistic. It's about the metamorphosis of humanity into a metaphysical state, our next incarnation."

The upcoming set will be the group's first since 2024's =1. As bassist Roger Glover told UCR in 2025, they were happy to have a bit of a break.

"Well, we've not been idle. We've been working on and there'll probably be an album [in 2026]," he said. "This has been a welcome break, because we've been hard at it for several years. I think it was good to actually take a break. We did one concert in Brazil, a festival in June or something. And I think [there's] three in Eastern Europe at the end of the year. But that's it for touring. So [2026]I will [also] be a touring year."

READ MORE: Deep Purple Confirms New Album Will Arrive Soon

What Else is Happening With Kansas?

The group remains busy with a hefty tour schedule outside of the run with Deep Purple. They've already played a number of concerts so far this year, including the recent Rock & Romance cruise. Additional shows will follow in April and May.

They'll link back up in June for more tour dates with 38 Special, including some concerts with Brother Cane also on the bill. Those shows will continue through the end of July.

Drummer Phil Ehart is also taking stock of his long career, both personally and with Kansas. He recently announced plans to publish his memoir, I Am Phil, which will arrive in April.

Deep Purple and Kansas, 2026 Tour Dates

08/04 Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater *

08/08 Clearwater, FL - The Daycare Sound

08/09 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Casino

08/12 Wantagh, NY - Jones Beach Theater

08/13 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center *

08/15 Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre *

08/17 Laval, QC - Bell Place *

08/18 Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre *

08/19 Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre *

08/21 Detroit, MI - Pine Knob

08/22 Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Casino

08/24 Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheatre

08/25 Highland Park, IL - Ravinia

08/27 Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino

08/29 Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre *

08/31 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome *

09/02 Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre *

09/04 Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley *

09/05 Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre *

09/06 Highland, CA - Yaamava Theatre

09/08 Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amp *

09/10 Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood

09/11 Long Beach, CA - Long Beach Amphitheater

09/12 Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center

* with Jefferson Starship