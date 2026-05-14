Deep Purple has lived and eclipsed every rock 'n' roll cliche since their formation in 1968. From revolving-door membership (more than a dozen musicians have passed through their various lineups) to onstage fights to records both great and lackluster, the band has carried on for more than five scarred and laureled decades.

From psychedelic-tinged Londoners to heavy metal architects, an accolade some band members have lamented over the years, the group has traded in excess as well as in some less extravagant moments, as noted in the list below of Deep Purple Albums Ranked.

The celebrated Mark II lineup of guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, singer Ian Gillan, bassist Roger Glover, keyboardist Jon Lord and drummer Ian Paice made its debut on the 1969 live album Concerto for Group and Orchestra, recorded with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. They then released four beloved studio albums — Deep Purple in Rock (1970), Fireball (1971), Machine Head (1972) and Who Do We Think We Are (1973) — before Gillan and Glover left.

READ MORE: Top 100 Albums of the '70s

Deep Purple quickly rebounded with new singer David Coverdale and bassist-singer Glenn Hughes. But that union soon fell apart, too, and the group disbanded for eight years before the Mark II configuration reunited for the platinum-selling 1984 album Perfect Strangers.

The next couple of decades saw more departures, more reunions and more new members. There has also been an outpouring of new music during this period, as the band has remained committed and true to their core sound through it all.