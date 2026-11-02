Deep Purple has postponed all of their remaining 2026 European concert dates.

The news comes just a few days after it was announced that the band planned to postpone their next two shows (both in Germany) due to an unspecified medical emergency involving singer Ian Gillan.

Gillan, who turned 81 years old over the summer, has now shared some details via the band's social media.

"Dear friends, Thank you for all the good wishes and support over the last few days...it means the world," he said. "I had a medical problem whilst in Leipzig which required urgent attention at the hospital. I was hoping that I would get the all-clear to hang on until the end of the tour, but there are very serious risks involved in me doing so. As a result, and on the advice of my medical team and management, we have made the decision to postpone the rest of the European/UK 2026 tour until further notice.

"I'm very sorry about any inconvenience this may cause, but it's in the best interest all round. Thank you for your understanding."

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Deep Purple was originally scheduled to perform over a dozen more concerts on this tour in Germany, the Netherlands, France and the U.K. In the band's previous statement, it was noted that "all tickets purchased will be valid for the rescheduled dates."

The band also has show dates scheduled for December of this year in Brazil, Argentina, Chile and Mexico, though further details on whether those concerts will proceed as planned have yet to be revealed.