David Lee Roth Adds New Dates to 2026 Tour Plans

David Lee Roth has added new shows to his 2026 tour schedule.

The former Van Halen frontman has added five shows to his already busy summer plans. You can see his complete 2026 'Don't Love Me, Rent Me' itinerary below.

After a five year retirement, Roth returned to the road in May of 2025, fronting a band that features four male backing vocalists in addition to a guitarist, bassist and drummer.

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Tickets for the new David Lee Roth shows go on sale to the public Friday, June 5 at 10AM local time. But you can use the password ROTHROCKS at his official site to reserve your spots two days earlier.

David Lee Roth 2026 Tour Schedule: (new dates in bold)

June 3: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre

June 5: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

June 7: Huntington, NY - The Paramount

June 9: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

June 11: Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre

June 13: Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel

June 15: Rapid City, SD - The Monument

June 17: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheatre

June 20: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

July 4: Traverse City, MI - Bay Side Music Stage

July 9: Calgary, AB - Roundup Music Festival

July 10: Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino & Resort

July 13: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

July 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Britt Music & Arts Festival

July 18 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel

July 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

July 23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheatre

July 28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Ampitheater

July 31 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

Aug. 7: Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip

Aug. 14: Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Sept. 5: Laughlin, NV - Edgewater E Center