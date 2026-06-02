David Lee Roth Adds New Dates to 2026 Tour Plans
David Lee Roth has added new shows to his 2026 tour schedule.
The former Van Halen frontman has added five shows to his already busy summer plans. You can see his complete 2026 'Don't Love Me, Rent Me' itinerary below.
After a five year retirement, Roth returned to the road in May of 2025, fronting a band that features four male backing vocalists in addition to a guitarist, bassist and drummer.
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Tickets for the new David Lee Roth shows go on sale to the public Friday, June 5 at 10AM local time. But you can use the password ROTHROCKS at his official site to reserve your spots two days earlier.
David Lee Roth 2026 Tour Schedule: (new dates in bold)
June 3: Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
June 5: Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
June 7: Huntington, NY - The Paramount
June 9: Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
June 11: Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre
June 13: Battle Creek, MI - Firekeepers Casino Hotel
June 15: Rapid City, SD - The Monument
June 17: Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheatre
June 20: Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion
July 4: Traverse City, MI - Bay Side Music Stage
July 9: Calgary, AB - Roundup Music Festival
July 10: Edmonton, AB - River Cree Casino & Resort
July 13: Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
July 16 - Jacksonville, FL - Britt Music & Arts Festival
July 18 - Fort Hall, ID - Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel
July 21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
July 23 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheatre
July 28 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Ampitheater
July 31 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt
Aug. 7: Sturgis, SD - Buffalo Chip
Aug. 14: Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort
Sept. 5: Laughlin, NV - Edgewater E Center
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Gallery Credit: Matthew Wilkening