David Byrne will be spending a lot of time on the road in 2026.

He's announced another big batch of Who Is the Sky? tour dates for North America and Europe that will be added on to his current schedule, named for his most recent album. This new section of shows will begin with two concerts in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 26 and 27. From there he'll make stops in cities like Las Vegas, Houston, Phoenix, Nashville, Baltimore and more before heading overseas where he'll launch a European leg of the tour on June 12 in Oslo, Norway. This portion of the tour will conclude July 24 in Suffolk, England.

Prior to the Knoxville shows, Byrne also has dates scheduled in Australia, Europe and the U.K. A complete list of 2026 concerts, with the newly announced ones in bold, can be viewed below.

David Byrne's Current Tour Is Part Concert, Part Theater

Byrne's current approach to performing is not what one might expect at a typical rock concert. The Who Is the Sky? tour pulls from elements of theater, dance and visual art, and includes a great deal of choreography with Byrne's bandmates.

"I was inspired by a German dance choreographer, a woman named Pina Bausch," he explained to NPR earlier this year. "I saw one of her pieces. There was just one scene where there was a projection of, like, a jungle or something like that. And it wasn't that complete, but it kind of —I thought, you could do this, where it looks like the performers are in that environment. I said, let's see if we can use the screens to put us in different environments that somehow resonate with the different songs or with the world that we live in. So I thought, oh, we can put ourselves in a forest. We can put ourselves in a street. We can put ourselves on the moon."

David Byrne, 'Who Is The Sky?' 2026 Tour Dates:

Jan. 14 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Jan. 17 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

Jan. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

Jan. 22 - Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Jan. 24 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Jan. 27 - Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Feb. 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

FEb. 15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Feb. 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Feb. 18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Feb. 21 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb. 22 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb. 24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Feb. 26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Main Hall

Feb. 27 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

March 2 - Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena

March 3 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo

March 4 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo

March 6 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 7 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 9 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

March 10 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

March 11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo

March 13 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

March 15 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo

March 16 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo

March 18 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

March 19 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

March 26 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

March 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival

April 4 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 7 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

April 8 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium

April 11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

April 16 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

April 18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

April 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 24 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

April 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

April 29 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

May 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

May 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre

May 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

May 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

May 12 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

May 13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome

May 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

May 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

May 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

June 12 - Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken

June 17 - Prague, Czechia @ O2 Universum

June 18 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

June 21 - Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos

June 23 - Bari, Italy @ Fiera del Levante

June 25 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival

June 26 - Marostica, Italy @ Marostica Summer Festival

June 28 - Pula, Croatia @ Arena Pula

July 1 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival

July 3 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival

July 4 - Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole

July 10 - Barcelona, Spain 2 Cruïlla Festival

July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 14 - Cascais, Portugal @ Ageas Cooljazz Festival

July 24 - Suffolk, England @ Latitude Festival