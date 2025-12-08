David Byrne Adds 2026 ‘Who Is the Sky?’ Tour Dates in North America and Europe
David Byrne will be spending a lot of time on the road in 2026.
He's announced another big batch of Who Is the Sky? tour dates for North America and Europe that will be added on to his current schedule, named for his most recent album. This new section of shows will begin with two concerts in Knoxville, Tennessee on March 26 and 27. From there he'll make stops in cities like Las Vegas, Houston, Phoenix, Nashville, Baltimore and more before heading overseas where he'll launch a European leg of the tour on June 12 in Oslo, Norway. This portion of the tour will conclude July 24 in Suffolk, England.
Prior to the Knoxville shows, Byrne also has dates scheduled in Australia, Europe and the U.K. A complete list of 2026 concerts, with the newly announced ones in bold, can be viewed below.
David Byrne's Current Tour Is Part Concert, Part Theater
Byrne's current approach to performing is not what one might expect at a typical rock concert. The Who Is the Sky? tour pulls from elements of theater, dance and visual art, and includes a great deal of choreography with Byrne's bandmates.
READ MORE: 35 Years Ago: David Byrne Celebrates Weirdness in 'True Stories'
"I was inspired by a German dance choreographer, a woman named Pina Bausch," he explained to NPR earlier this year. "I saw one of her pieces. There was just one scene where there was a projection of, like, a jungle or something like that. And it wasn't that complete, but it kind of —I thought, you could do this, where it looks like the performers are in that environment. I said, let's see if we can use the screens to put us in different environments that somehow resonate with the different songs or with the world that we live in. So I thought, oh, we can put ourselves in a forest. We can put ourselves in a street. We can put ourselves on the moon."
Listen to David Byrne's 'Everybody Laughs' From 'Who Is the Sky?'
David Byrne, 'Who Is The Sky?' 2026 Tour Dates:
Jan. 14 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena
Jan. 17 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Center
Jan. 21 - Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre
Jan. 22 - Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Jan. 24 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
Jan. 27 - Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Feb. 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom
FEb. 15 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Feb. 16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
Feb. 18 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
Feb. 21 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Feb. 22 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi
Feb. 24 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle
Feb. 26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg @ Rockhal Main Hall
Feb. 27 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall
March 2 - Cardiff, Wales @ Utilita Arena
March 3 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo
March 4 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo
March 6 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo
March 7 - Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo
March 9 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
March 10 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
March 11 - Manchester, England @ O2 Apollo
March 13 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
March 15 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo
March 16 - London, England @ Eventim Apollo
March 18 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
March 19 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale
March 26 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
March 27 - Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
April 4 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
April 7 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
April 8 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium
April 11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 14 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
April 16 - Stanford, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
April 18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace
April 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
April 24 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
April 28 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
April 29 - St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
May 1 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
May 2 - Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre
May 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
May 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
May 7 - Cleveland, OH @ Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
May 9 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
May 11 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
May 12 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
May 13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome
May 15 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
May 16 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
May 17 - Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
June 12 - Oslo, Norway @ Piknik i Parken
June 17 - Prague, Czechia @ O2 Universum
June 18 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
June 21 - Athens, Greece @ Release Athens x SNF Nostos
June 23 - Bari, Italy @ Fiera del Levante
June 25 - Lucca, Italy @ Lucca Summer Festival
June 26 - Marostica, Italy @ Marostica Summer Festival
June 28 - Pula, Croatia @ Arena Pula
July 1 - Gdynia, Poland @ Open’er Festival
July 3 - Roskilde, Denmark @ Roskilde Festival
July 4 - Beuningen, Netherlands @ Down the Rabbit Hole
July 10 - Barcelona, Spain 2 Cruïlla Festival
July 11 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 14 - Cascais, Portugal @ Ageas Cooljazz Festival
July 24 - Suffolk, England @ Latitude Festival
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso