David Byrne Announces New Album and World Tour

David Byrne has announced a new album titled Who Is the Sky?

It will be released on Sept. 5, and followed less than two weeks later by the launch of an international tour that will stretch into 2026.

Who Is the Sky? was produced by Kid Harpoon and arranged by members of the New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Special guests include St. Vincent, Paramore's Hayley Williams and the Smile drummer Tom Skinner. This is Byrne's first new album since 2018's American Utopia.

"I did a LOT of cooking (Mexican and Indian mostly) and a LOT of drawing," Byrne said in a press release, speaking about the seven years since American Utopia. "I've found that when the time comes, it's easier to start if there's a little stockpile – and before too long there was. Very rudimentary songs began to emerge, with just me on acoustic guitar singing over a programmed loop or beat."

Byrne's global tour will launch Sept. 14 in Providence, Rhode Island and make its way across North America through the end of 2025. Then in 2026, he'll bring the tour to Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the U.K. According to a press release, the tour will feature 13 musicians, singers and dancers, several of whom were members of the American Utopia band, and they will be "mobile" during the sets.

A complete track listing, full list of tour dates and the album's first single, "Everybody Laughs," is available below. (More information about tour tickets can be found here.)

“Someone I know said, 'David, you use the word "everybody" a lot.' I suppose I do that to give an anthropological view of life in New York as we know it," Byrne continued. "Everybody lives, dies, laughs, cries, sleeps and stares at the ceiling. Everybody's wearing everybody else's shoes, which not everybody does, but I have done. I tried to sing about these things that could be seen as negative in a way balanced by an uplifting feeling from the groove and the melody, especially at the end, when St. Vincent and I are doing a lot of hollering and singing together. Music can do that – hold opposites simultaneously."

David Byrne, 'Who Is the Sky?' Track Listing:

1. "Everybody Laughs"

2. "When We Are Singing"

3. "My Apartment Is My Friend"

4. "A Door Called No"

5. "What Is the Reason for It?"

6. "I Met the Buddha at a Downtown Party"

7. "Don't Be Like That"

8. "The Avant Garde"

9. "Moisturizing Thing"

10. "I'm an Outsider"

11. "She Explains Things to Me"

12. "The Truth"

David Byrne, 2025/2026 World Tour Dates

North America:

Sept. 14, 2025 - Providence, RI @ Veterans Memorial Auditorium

Sept. 16, 2025 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Benedum Center PAC

Sept. 17, 2025 - Columbus, OH @ Mershon Auditorium

Sept. 19, 2025 - Akron, OH @ Akron Civic Theatre

Sept. 21, 2025 - Schenectady, NY @ Proctors

Sept. 23, 2025 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

Sept. 25, 2025 - Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Sept. 27, 2025 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 28, 2025 - Washington D.C. @ The Anthem

Sept. 30, 2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 1, 2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 3, 2025 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 4, 2025 - Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

Oct. 7, 2025 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Oct. 8, 2025 - Portland, ME @ Merrill Auditorium at City Hall

Oct. 10, 2025 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Oct. 14, 2025 - Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

Oct. 16, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 17, 2025 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

Oct. 21, 2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall

Oct. 22, 2025 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Massey Hall

Oct. 25, 2025 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 28, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

Oct. 29, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

Oct. 31, 2025 - Chicago, IL @ The Auditorium

Nov. 3, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 4, 2025 - Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

Nov. 6, 2025 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Nov. 7, 2025 - Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

Nov. 11, 2025 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 12, 2025 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

Nov. 16, 2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 17, 2025 - San Francisco, CA @ The Theater at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Nov. 20, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

Nov. 21, 2025 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dolby Theatre

Nov. 25, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 26, 2025 - Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

Nov. 28, 2025 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

Nov. 29, 2025 - Dallas, TX @ Music Hall at Fair Park

Dec. 2, 2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Dec. 3, 2025 - Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

Dec. 5, 2025 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Dec. 6, 2025 - Miami, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach At Jackie Gleason Theatre

Australia & New Zealand:

Jan. 14, 2026 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Jan. 17, 2026 - Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Center

Jan. 21, 2026 - Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

Jan. 22, 2026 - Melbourne, Australia @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Jan. 24, 2026 - Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Jan. 27, 2026 - Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Europe & United Kingdom:

Feb. 12, 2026 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

Feb. 15, 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Feb. 16, 2026 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

Feb. 18, 2026 - Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

Feb. 21, 2026 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb. 22, 2026 - Milan, Italy @ Teatro degli Arcimboldi

Feb. 24, 2026 - Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

Feb. 27, 2026 - Zurich, Switzerland @ The Hall

March 2, 2026 - Cardiff, UK @ Utilita Arena

March 3, 2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

March 4, 2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

March 6, 2026 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

March 7, 2026 - Glasgow, UK @ SEC Armadillo

March 9, 2026 - Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo

March 10, 2026 - Manchester, UK @ o2 Apollo

March 13, 2026 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

March 15, 2026 - London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

March 18, 2026 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale

March 19, 2026 - Paris, France @ La Seine Musicale