Dave Navarro’s Clearest Hint that Jane’s Addiction Won’t Return

Dave Navarro issued another apology for the Jane’s Addiction implosion last week – and offered his clearest hint yet that the band won’t return.

His recovery from a long illness had paved the way for the original lineup’s first tour in decades, with new music recorded and the possibility of an album on the way.

But singer Perry Farrell’s public meltdown on Sept. 13 – when he assaulted Navarro onstage and brought the show to a sudden end – forced the group back on hiatus after a handful of appearances.

In a new social media post, Navarro referred to latest single “True Love,” which was released after the tour’s cancellation.

“I am proud of the work we did on this song but I am equally saddened by the fact that you will likely never hear it live,” he wrote – although the band performed it in 2023 while Navarro was still too ill to appear.

“I’d also like to publicly apologize to our crew, Crawlers and their crew and to Love and Rockets and their crew,” he added. “Thanks for being our travel companions for as long as you did. I am gutted that things ended this way and that so many jobs were lost as a result. May all of our hearts mend together.”

It was the second time Navarro suggested the band was finished after previously posting: ”Perhaps it’s simpler to recognize when something is gone and learn from the magical lesson of grief rather than avoid it and remain in a consistent state of dissatisfaction.”

Jane’s Addiction Hope Perry Farrell Finds Help

Following the official tour cancellation announcement, Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins expressed their remorse in a statement.

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets,” they said. “We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken.”

They confirmed the move was a result of “a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell” and added: “We hope that he will find the help he needs.”