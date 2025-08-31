Watch Cher and Joni Mitchell Join Cyndi Lauper’s Farewell Show

Cher and Joni Mitchell were among the stars who joined Cyndi Lauper Saturday night at the Hollywood Bowl for the final concert of her farewell tour.

You can see the complete set list for the show below, as well as video of Cher trading verses with Lauper on the show-closing "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

Lauper and Mitchell joined forces for a cover of the latter's "Carey," which can be seen over on YouTube shorts. SZA, John Legend, Trombone Shorty and Jake Wesley Rogers also joined the festivities at various points.

At the end of the show, an emotional Lauper was presented a large bouquet of flowers as fireworks and confetti filled the air. She tried to instead give the gift to Cher, who playfully but firmly shoved them back at Lauper while telling her, "you're the fucking queen."

Watch Cyndi Lauper and Cher Perform 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun'

Why is Cyndi Lauper Retiring from Touring?

After a career that's lasted nearly 50 years, Lauper says she's had enough travel. "I'm not doing the trains, planes, and automobiles anymore," she told Jimmy Kimmel back in June 2024. "I'm strong now, but I don't know what I'm going to be like in four years. I wanted to a chance to just do this when I'm feeling strong and, you know, celebrate with people."

Cyndi Lauper Aug. 30, 2025 Hollywood Bowl Set List

1. "She Bop"

2. "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough"

3. "I Drove All Night"

4. "Who Let in the Rain"

5. "Iko Iko" (with Trombone Shorty)

6. "Into the Nightlife"

7. "Sally's Pigeons"

8. "I'm Gonna Be Strong"

9. "Sisters of Avalon"

10. "Change of Heart"

11. "Carey" (with Joni Mitchell)

12. "Time After Time" (with John Legend)

13. "Money Changes Everything" (with Jake Wesley Rogers)

14. "Shine"

15. "True Colors" (with SZA)

16. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" (with Cher)

via SetList.fm