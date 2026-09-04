Bruce Springsteen has announced he will release a new concert film via streaming, scheduled to arrive Wednesday (Sept. 9).

Complete details have not been shared yet (including where you'll be able to see it), but the upcoming movie was captured in Philadelphia during the rocker's latest tour with the E Street Band earlier this year.

The Land of Hope and Dreams outing is one that came together quickly, with 20 shows booked on the heels of a series of national events, including the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in January in Minneapolis, which moved the songwriter to write and record "Streets of Minneapolis."

The E Street tour began in Minneapolis on Mar. 31, with Tom Morello moving his previous tour plans so that he could join Springsteen and the band for the concerts.

READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Blasts Trump at Tour Launch in Minneapolis

Springsteen's 'American Spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion'

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming! Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C. for the Land of Hope And Dreams American tour," Springsteen said in a press release regarding the trek, which wrapped purposefully in Washington, D.C. on May 27.

"We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue government in Washington, D.C. Everyone, regardless of where you stand or what you believe in, is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation for an American spring of Rock 'n' Rebellion! I’ll see you there!

Watch Bruce Springsteen's 'Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour' Trailer

Springsteen has had his share of critics for being outspoken in regards to his political views, including Journey keyboardist Jonathan Cain, who called Springsteen "an annoying, bitter old man" and said the New Jersey artist should "shut up" and focus on his "art" instead.

As one of his bandmates revealed, his stance and beliefs have also led to increased death threats.

“This tour has been a little bit different because of the high security,” Steven Van Zandt, Springsteen’s longtime guitarist in the E Street Band, shared in an interview with the Daily Mail. “It's a very specific political theme to this tour and there's been a lot of threats, death threats. Usually there's always some, but this time it's been increasing.”

What Else is Bruce Springsteen Doing Right Now?

While Springsteen has been off the road this summer, he did pop up to guest with longtime friend Jon Bon Jovi during the Bon Jovi concert at Madison Square Garden on July 26.

The songwriter also dipped into his archives on Friday (Sept. 4) to share the latest vintage concert from his decades of road work.

The newest installment of his ongoing official archive releases comes from the Tunnel of Love tour, recorded live on July 2, 1988 in Stockholm, Sweden at Stockholms Stadion. It joins a concert from the next day at the same venue that was previously released.