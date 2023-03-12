Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone More Shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street band have postponed more shows due to ongoing illness within the touring group.

After previously pulling a plug on their March 9 concert in Columbus, Ohio, the Boss and company will no longer perform planned shows tonight (March 12) in Connecticut and Tuesday, March 14, in Albany, N.Y.

A series of Tweets blamed the postponements on “illness,” but failed to specify who was sick and what kind of ailment they were dealing with. Organizers further insisted they were working to reschedule the performances for later dates.

Meanwhile, guitarist Steven Van Zandt chimed in to quell any concerns fans may have. “No need to be anxious or afraid,” the rocker declared via Tweet. “Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon.”

Responding to a separate Tweet from a fan, Van Zandt reaffirmed the postponed shows would be made up. “We don’t cancel,” the guitarist asserted.

Springsteen’s trek with the E Street band ranks among the most anticipated tours of 2023. The acclaimed rocker and his famous backing band hadn’t toured together since 2017, and naturally demand to see them together once more was high. Tickets have been extremely hard for fans to get their hands on, and earlier this year Springsteen and Ticketmaster came under fire for the use of “dynamic ticket pricing.” The controversial policy meant that the top tickets retailed at a different costs in various markets, with “platinum” tickets routinely priced between $2,000 to $4,500 per person.

"I know it was unpopular with some fans," Springsteen later admitted, "but if there’s any complaints on the way out, you can have your money back."

The tour's next scheduled date is March 16 in Philadelphia.