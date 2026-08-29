Bon Jovi delivered a 22-track set during their first stadium show since 2019.

The performance at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh on Friday. night included two classic tracks they haven’t played in some time. "These Days" made its first set appearance in seven years while "Hey God" hadn't been in the list since 2013.

Videos of both songs, and others, plus the full set list, can be seen below.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Bon Jovi Album

Introducing 1995 track "These Days," Jon Bon Jovi told the 37,000-strong audience: "This one was a bigger hit in the U.K. than it was in the U.S. It makes me very proud to know that you guys have very good taste in music. I love this song. I'm really happy to play it to you."

Other Bon Jovi classics performed included "You Give Love a Bad Name," "It's My Life" (video of which from @iainc666 on YouTube can be viewed below) and "Livin' on a Prayer."

Bon Jovi's 2026 tour, which began in July, continues in Ireland on Aug. 30, followed by three dates in London on Sept. 4, 6 and 9.

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'You Give Love a Bad Name' in Edinburgh

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'These Days' in Edinburgh

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'It's My Life' in Edinburgh

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Livin' on a Prayer' in Edinburgh

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Hey God' in Edinburgh

Bon Jovi, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 28, Set List:

1. “With a Little Help From My Friends”

2. “Beautiful Drug”

3. “We Weren't Born to Follow”

4. “Lost Highway”

5. “You Give Love a Bad Name”

6. “Born to Be My Baby”

7. “Legendary”

8. “Whole Lot of Leavin’”

9. “Bed of Roses”

10. “In These Arms”

11. “These Days”

12. “This House Is Not for Sale”

13. “It’s My Life”

14. “Livin' on a Prayer”

15. “Raise Your Hands”

16. “I’ll Sleep When I'm Dead”

17. “Hey God”

18. “Keep the Faith”

Encore

19. “I’ll Be There for You”

20. “Wanted Dead or Alive”

21. “Bad Medicine”

Encore 2

22. “Always”