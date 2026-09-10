On Wednesday night, Bon Jovi finished their Forever Tour at London's Wembley Stadium, but according to Jon Bon Jovi, there are already plans being made for next year.

"I ain't done, I ain't done," he told the crowd (via the Asbury Park Press). "I'm taking it all in because after tonight it's going to be a long five or so months before we go back on the road. We are booking a tour right now for next year."

Exact details on when and where that tour will take place remain to be seen.

Also at that London finale, Bon Jovi performed two songs that had not yet been played on the tour. The first was "Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen From Mars," which the band hadn't played live since June of 2019. Then there was "Love's the Only Rule" from 2009's The Circle.

You can see fan-filmed footage of both songs below.

Bon Jovi's Vocal Surgery

The Forever Tour marked the first time Bon Jovi hit the road heavy since frontman Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord surgery in 2022. Not long after that, Bon Jovi admitted that he wasn't sure if he'd be able to tour again.

"I'd often joked and said the only thing that's ever been up my nose was my finger," he explained to People earlier this year. "I never did anything to hurt the cords; I didn't have any excesses. I'm a trained vocalist. I've practiced the craft. So when a doctor had to explain to me that one of the cords was literally atrophying, it was confusing."

READ MORE: All 359 Bon Jovi Songs Ranked Worst to Best

But, he assured, everything went according to plan with the operation.

"I'm fully recovered," he said. "It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Captain Crash & the Beauty Queen From Mars' in London

Watch Bon Jovi Perform 'Love's the Only Rule' in London