Bob Weir will be honored with a homecoming procession in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 17.

It follows the Grateful Dead co-founder’s passing on Jan. 10 at the age of 78. He’d been ill for some time but had never made it public.

Organizers Another Planet Entertainment opened a ticket booking page ahead of the event at the Civic Center Plaza, starting at 12.45pm. Entry is free but places are limited.

READ MORE: Bob Weir’s Last Concert Was a Joyous Celebration of Grateful Dead

“Join us for a free public gathering honoring Bobby, whose music, spirit, and humanity shaped generations,” a statement read. “Together, we will pay tribute in the community and collective heartbeat that he created.

“A short sacred stop on his homecoming journey, the gathering will center on gratitude, remembrance and togetherness, along with special tributes to honor Bobby.”

Ahead of the gathering, the statement added, “there will be a procession traveling three blocks down Market Street between 7th and 9th Streets at approximately 12:30 pm PT. A hat tip on his way out, if you will.”

It was emphasized that the event is not a concert and no musical performances would take place.

Bob Weir Beat Cancer But Couldn’t Beat Lung Disease

Weir’s death was announced on social media in a post that reported: “He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.

“Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience. An artist choosing, even then, to keep going by his own design.

“As we remember Bobby, it’s hard not to feel the echo of the way he lived. A man driftin’ and dreamin’, never worrying if the road would lead him home. A child of countless trees. A child of boundless seas. … May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings.”