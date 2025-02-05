Black Sabbath Reunion Show Will Be Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Full Stop’

Ozzy Osbourne's upcoming reunion concert with Black Sabbath's original lineup will mark the Prince of Darkness' "full stop," his wife Sharon told the BBC.

The metal legends will reconvene on July 5 at Villa Park in their native Birmingham, England. The show, dubbed "Back to the Beginning," will also feature Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon, along with a slew of high-profile guests. Osbourne will also perform a solo set.

The reunion show will mark Osbourne's first proper performance since New Year's Eve 2018, when he hosted Ozzfest at the Forum in Inglewood, California. The 76-year-old rocker has suffered numerous health issues over the past several years that ultimately forced him to cancel his No More Tours 2 farewell trek and bow out of his planned comeback show at 2023's Power Trip festival.

Since 2018 he's only performed publicly twice: once in August 2022 at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, and the following month at the NFL kickoff in Los Angeles. Both performances only included two songs.

Despite his setbacks, Osbourne has been determined to return to the stage, and Sharon told the BBC that the upcoming reunion has him in good spirits.

"He's doing great. He's doing really great," she said. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."

The Back to the Beginning show will also provide a sense of closure and finality to Osbourne's illustrious career. "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop," Sharon said. "This is his full stop."

Osbourne detailed the requisite conditions for his return to the stage in a 2023 Rolling Stone UK interview. "I'm not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What's the fucking point in that?" he said. "I'm not going up there in a fucking wheelchair."