Billy Joel will release a 50th anniversary box set edition of his 1976 album Turnstiles later this year, featuring four CDs of music, much it previously unreleased.

The collection will drop on December 11, with preordering available now. Out of the 67 audio tracks, 54 of them have never been commercially available before this, and four of them come from the abandoned Dee Murray/Nigel Olsson sessions.

There's also a Blu-ray disc of the Billy Joel Tonight concert film, filmed live at Connecticut College in 1976 and newly transferred, edited and mixed for HD, as well as a Dolby Atmos mix of the original Turnstiles album and a 40-page booklet with unseen photographs and new liner notes by David Fricke and Billy Joel Archive Director John Jackson.

You can view a complete track listing below, plus listen to the 1975 band demo of "James." You can also watch some footage from the Billy Joel Tonight film.

Listen to Billy Joel's 1975 Demo of 'James'

Watch Footage From 'Billy Joel Tonight'

Billy Joel, 'Turnstiles' – 50th Anniversary Edition 4CD + Blu-ray Box Set Track Listing:

CD1: DEMOS AND EARLY VERSIONS

1. All You Wanna Do Is Dance (band demo, February 7, 1975)

2. James (band demo, June 12, 1975)

3. New York State Of Mind (live at The Great American Music Hall, June 12, 1975 – Set 1)

4. All You Wanna Do Is Dance (live at The Great American Music Hall, June 10, 1975 – Set 2)

5. Oklahoma (live at The Great American Music Hall, June 9, 1975 – Set 1)

6. Everybody Has A Dream (live at The Great American Music Hall, June 10, 1975 – Set 2)

7. New York State Of Mind (piano/vocal demo, 1975)

8. I’ve Seen The Lamb Lie Down On Broadway (Miami 2017) (piano/vocal demo, 1975)

9. James (piano/vocal demo, 1975)

10. Oklahoma (piano/vocal demo, 1975)

11. New Ideas (Say Goodbye To Hollywood, Angry Young Man, Brenda And Eddie) (piano/vocal demo, 1975)

12. Say Goodbye To Hollywood (piano /vocal demo with percussion overdub, 1975)

13. These Rhinestone Days (piano/vocal demo, 1975) – previously released on My Lives

14. Prelude/Angry Young Man – take 9 (Dee Murray, Nigel Olsson session, January 19, 1976)

15. I’ve Loved These Days – take 1 (Dee Murray, Nigel Olsson session, January 20, 1976)

16. James – take 3 (Dee Murray, Nigel Olsson session, January 21, 1976)

17. Everybody Has A Dream – take 1 (Dee Murray, Nigel Olsson session, January 21, 1976)

18. Sadness Or Euphoria (Summer, Highland Falls) – take 2 (Doug Stegmeyer, Liberty DeVitto session, January 23, 1976)

19. All You Wanna Do Is Dance – take 2 (Doug Stegmeyer, Liberty DeVitto session, January 23, 1976)

20. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway) – take 1 (Doug Stegmeyer, Liberty DeVitto session, January 23, 1976)

All tracks previously unreleased, except where noted

Track 2 recorded at CBS Studios, San Francisco, CA

Tracks 3-6 recorded at The Great American Music Hall, San Francisco, CA

Tracks 7-20 Recorded at CBS Studio B, New York, NY

CD2: ALBUM SESSIONS

Turnstiles:

1. Say Goodbye To Hollywood

2. Summer, Highland Falls

3. All You Wanna Do Is Dance

4. New York State Of Mind

5. James

6. Prelude/Angry Young Man

7. I’ve Loved These Days

8. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)

Bonus Tracks:

9. James (alternate mix with strings; reprise with acoustic guitar, bongos and saxophone)

10. Summer, Highland Falls (alternate acoustic version)

11. Say Goodbye To Hollywood (alternate band take)

12. I’ve Loved These Days (alternate orchestral mix)

13. Conversation with Ed Sciaky, Philadelphia, June 18, 1976

Tracks 9-13 previously unreleased

CD3: LIVE AT THE BOTTOM LINE

New York, NY – June 10, 1976

1. Prelude/Angry Young Man

2. Somewhere Along The Line

3. Summer, Highland Falls

4. Piano Man

5. Root Beer Rag

6. James

7. Travelin’ Prayer

8. New York State Of Mind

9. The Entertainer

10. The Ballad Of Billy The Kid

11. I’ve Loved These Days

12. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)

13. Captain Jack

14. All You Wanna Do Is Dance

15. Ain’t No Crime

16. Weekend Song

17. Souvenir

All tracks previously unreleased

CD4: BILLY JOEL TONIGHT

Recorded live December 5 & 6, 1976 at Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, New London during the live video taping of “Billy Joel Tonight."

1. Prelude/Angry Young Man

2. Somewhere Along The Line

3. Summer, Highland Falls*

4. Piano Man

5. Handball

6. James

7. Travelin’ Prayer

8. New York State Of Mind*

9. The Entertainer

10. You’re My Home

11. Root Beer Rag

12. Roberta

13. The Ballad Of Billy The Kid*

14. I’ve Loved These Days

15. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)

16. Captain Jack

17. Souvenir*

All tracks previously unreleased except where noted *, from the promo LP Souvenir (Columbia AS326, 1977)

BLU-RAY: BILLY JOEL TONIGHT

THE CONCERT

Recorded live December 5, 1976 at Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, New London

1. Prelude/Angry Young Man*

2. Somewhere Along The Line

3. Summer, Highland Falls

4. Piano Man*

5. Handball*

6. James (includes Still Crazy After All These Years” by Paul Simon)

7. Travelin’ Prayer (includes “Jungleland” by Bruce Springsteen)

8. New York State Of Mind*

9. The Entertainer*

10. You’re My Home*

11. Root Beer Rag

12. Roberta

13. The Ballad Of Billy The Kid

14. I’ve Loved These Days

15. Miami 2017 (Seen The Lights Go Out On Broadway)*

16. Captain Jack*

17. Worse Comes To Worst

18. Ain’t No Crime

19. Weekend Song

20. If I Only Had The Words To Tell You

21. Souvenir

REHEARSALS AND PRODUCTION INSERTS

Recorded live December 6, 1976 at Palmer Auditorium, Connecticut College, New London

1. Stop In Nevada (incomplete rehearsal) (includes “Behind Closed Doors” by Kenny O’Dell)

2. She’s Got A Way

3. Say Goodbye To Hollywood

4. Streetlife Serenader

5. The Great Suburban Showdown

6. All You Wanna Do Is Dance

7. I’ve Loved These Days

8. Honky Tonk Women (Mick Jagger/Keith Richards)

9. Covers Medley:

-You Are So Beautiful (Billy Preston/Bruce Fisher)

-Born To Run (Bruce Springsteen)

-Hey Mister, That’s Me Up On The Jukebox (James Taylor)

-Tell Me Why (John Lennon/Paul McCartney)

-Goodbye Yellow Brick Road (Elton John/Bernie Taupin)

-Bennie And The Jets (Elton John/Bernie Taupin)

10. Souvenir

11. Nocturne* (include “Clair de Lune” by Claude Debussy)

All songs words and music Billy Joel, except where noted

All performances previously unreleased except where noted (*), included in the original 1977 TV Special Billy Joel Tonight

Limit of 4 per customer. Orders containing more than 4 units will be cancelled and refunded.