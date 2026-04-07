Billy Idol announced 17 new shows starting in August.

The freshly added dates will kick off Aug. 7 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and are presently set to end Aug. 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Tickets for Billy Idol: It's a Nice Day to...Tour Again will go on sale Friday (April 10) at 10 A.M. local time. VIP presales will begin Wednesday (April 8) at 2 P.M. local time. More information is available at Idol's official website.

Where Else is Billy Idol Playing in 2026?

The "Rebel Yell" hitmaker was already set to light up Las Vegas with his Hot in the City summer residency. That engagement will crank up the watts at the Fontainebleau for five shows Aug. 28 through Sept. 5.

Watch 'Billy Idol Should Be Dead' at Home

Fans have been waiting patiently for their chance to see Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the documentary about the '80s icon's life and rise to fame that began screening at film festivals in 2025. They finally got their wish in late March when the documentary made its debut on Hulu.

Idol was also nominated again this year for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. As he told UCR, inductees like Ozzy Osbourne, had an important impact on his own career.

How the Late Ozzy Osbourne Inspired Billy Idol

"I saw Ozzy when I was 12 or 13. It was like one month before the first Black Sabbath album came out in England," he recalled. "I was sitting there watching Ozzy and his tassels were touching me during the gig, because we were right at the front."

"That was the music that was really inspiring us. Things like "Paranoid" went on inspiring us into punk, you know. Those guys were sort of leading the way," he added. "We watched them putting their music together and then later on, that's what we sort of did in punk. We did our own version of our own scene and sort of took music on, just like they did."

He released Dream Into It, a concept album that traces the events of his life and career in early 2025.

READ MORE: How Billy Idol Helped Start a New Revolution in the '80s

Billy Idol, 2026 Tour Dates

July 10—Prior Lake, MN—Lakefront Music Festival

July 12—Highland Park, IL—Ravinia

August 7—Scranton, PA—The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 8—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena

August 11—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 14—Darien Center, NY—Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 15—Syracuse, NY—Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18—Gilford, NH—BankNH Pavilion

August 20—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 22—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans

Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 23—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 28—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

August 29—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 2—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 4—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 5—Las Vegas, NV—Fontainebleau*

September 10—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

September 11—Grand Rapids, MI—Acrisure Amphitheater

September 13—Cuyahoga Falls, OH—Blossom Music Center

September 16—Kansas City, MO—Morton Amphitheater

September 18—Dallas, TX—Dos Equis Pavilion

September 19—Rogers, AR—Walmart AMP

September 22—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center

September 27—Albuquerque, NM—First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater



It’s A Nice Day To…Tour Again! dates in BOLD