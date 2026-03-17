Billy Idol is getting hot in the city — Sin City, that is.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee has announced a brief Las Vegas residency taking place in the late summer. Idol will set up shop at the Fontainebleau for five shows between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

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Billy Idol's Other 2026 Plans: New Documentary and Rock Hall Nomination

The first quarter of 2026 has been relatively quiet for Idol, following an extensive 2025 tour that took him across North America, South America and Europe. The rocker also released his ninth studio album, Dream Into It, last April, marking his first full-length in more than a decade.

Idol's hardly been dormant, though. He recently celebrated the theatrical release of his new documentary, Billy Idol Should Be Dead, which will be available for streaming on Hulu starting March 26. And the punk icon just received his second consecutive nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, currently sitting at No. 7 on the fan vote leaderboard.

READ MORE: 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees Revealed

"I started to realize you don't always get in on your first time; that's quite unusual, I think," Idol told Billboard about his second Rock Hall nomination. Still, he would relish the honor this year.

"It would cap off an amazing 50 years," Idol added. "When I walked through that door that punk rock opened up, you really didn't know if you've got the goods; only over time you see I really did have the goods, and I think the songs I've made are lasting, the recordings are still good. And I had great people around me to get to where I wanted to go."

Billy Idol: Hot in the City at Fontainebleau Las Vegas Dates

Aug. 28

Aug. 29

Sept. 2

Sept. 4

Sept. 5

See how we've ranked all of Billy Idol's solo albums below: