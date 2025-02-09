ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons Likes It Better With Just Three

For Billy Gibbons, ZZ Top's Tres Hombres was more than just an album title. It's been a steadfast mission statement for the legendary guitarist and vocalist. Just as the Texas legends have always been a trio, Gibbons maintains the same structure with his solo group, the BFG's.

As he's quick to point out, there's a certain mojo that comes as a result of keeping it to the power of three. "The presence and demand of giving it 110% is always the cornerstone," Gibbons shared during a recent conversation on Ultimate Classic Rock Nights. "Everybody has got to be on point. I think that the simplicity and the sparseness of the trio, it's always in the back of one's mind to know that you're given the opportunity to put your best foot forward. Anything short of that, it becomes a bit too skinny. We like the sound that's big and fat."

In the early '80s, Tres Hombres was also the name of the band featuring future Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton on drums. The group had originated in Arkansas in the '70s under the name Nothin' Doin'. After they relocated to Houston later in the decade, things eventually took a different path. A local promoter pointed out that they sounded a lot like ZZ Top. Maybe they should shift their focus and become a tribute band? A name change would help as well. Tres Hombres emerged officially with their new identity.

Though they saw their attendance at gigs rise as a result of the change, an attempt to put out an album's worth of original songs didn't work out as well. 1983's Gunslinger shot only blanks and the band eventually dissolved.

Years later, Gibbons appreciates what Thornton and his bandmates did at a time when it was less common to pay tribute to your favorite group. "It's quite surprising to find that there's a number of what they're now referring to as tribute bands," he says. "To hear different versions of something that resides in the dark corners of the brain is somewhat invigorating. I find it rather delightful to hear different takes on some of these songs that have become somewhat standardized over the years. It's pretty cool."

Thornton and Gibbons have been friends for a number of years, and their friendship has now crossed over into the musical realm. Gibbons helped pen an original song, "Livin' It Up Down in Texas," for Landman, the television program helmed by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Thornton and country artist Mark Collie are both featured on the Paramount+ drama and collaborated with Gibbons on the track, which echoes his rich musical legacy with ZZ Top.

Listen to Billy Gibbons' 'Livin It Up Down in Texas'

"Taylor is a mad genius and was in no small part a big draw for me to get involved with Mark and Billy Bob," Gibbons says. "I said, 'I know you guys have got some ideas. Is there a thread of a suggestion which way you want to move?' I got a picture of a flaming oil well engulfed in smoke and they said, 'Let's do something that sounds like this.'"

Gibbons' current solo tour with the BFG's kicked off with a couple weeks of dates where they were allowed to put down extended roots in both Hawaii and California. "The absence of the load-in and load-out on a nightly basis is quite a reward, not only for the road crew, but for the benefit of the band," he admits. "We got to spend time learning new material. We actually came forward and wrote a couple of things while we were in Hawaii, and that was because the gear was set up and ready to rock."

The latest incarnation of the BFG's has been modified slightly with drummer Chris "Whipper" Layton, known for his work with Stevie Ray Vaughan, and more recently, guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Longtime Gibbons cohort Mike "The Drifter" Flanigin completes the lineup. "Chris has kept his chops up and is stronger than 40 acres of onions," Gibbons says, who notes that both members being Austin residents is an additional bonus. "These communities provide a nice backdrop for one of these creative gatherings. It's quite the reward. That Texas thing, whatever that thing may be, exists on a high point, particularly in Austin. I think convenience plays a big part in the creative spirit [that comes out]. 'Hey, let's go across town.' Instead of going state to state, you can just find your way to the studio or the work room in a few blocks."

The current Billy Gibbons and the BFG's tour has dates running through Feb. 20. After a short break, the bearded rock legend will return to the road for ZZ Top's first shows of the year starting in early March.