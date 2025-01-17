Listen to Billy Gibbons’ New Song ‘Livin’ It Up Down in Texas’

Billy Gibbons has a new song out: "Livin' It Up Down in Texas."

The track made its debut earlier this month in an episode of the Paramount+ series Landman. Gibbons wrote the song with two of Landman's stars, Billy Bob Thornton and Mark Collie.

You can listen to the track below.

Thornton is an Academy Award and Golden Globe winner, but also has his own band, the Boxmasters.

"Here's the thing: I grew up in music. I saw the Beatles when I was eight," he recently told The Guardian. "By the time I was nine, I had a band. Started with a little cheap guitar and then got a drum kit, which my father hated. I was playing pretty big concerts by the time I was 16 and then went on tour. I became a roadie from 18 to about 22. I went to L.A. to play music, accidentally got into acting. I’m still not sure how it happened. ... I loved both of them [acting and playing music]. It’s all one vision, all out of the same brain. I couldn't choose one over the other. I'd like to do both, as long as they'll let me."

Gibbons' Upcoming Solo Tour

Gibbons is currently scheduled to launch a tour with his solo band, the BFGs, on Jan. 17. Approximately a month later, he'll hit the road with ZZ Top for a tour that makes stops in both the U.S. and Canada.