Hear Billy Gibbons Team up With Keith Urban on New ‘Brown Paper Bag’ Single

Billy Gibbons has released a new single entitled "Brown Paper Bag."

"Hey now, this is Billy F. Gibbons, coming to you right now with a new single called 'Brown Paper Bag,'" the ZZ Top singer / guitarist announced Friday morning on social media. "And [it features] my good buddy, Keith Urban playing some good-ass guitar."

You can listen to the delightfully crunchy and catchy "Brown Paper Bag" below.

Gibbons did not specify if the new single means he's gearing up to release a new solo album. His last full-length solo effort was 2021's Hardware, which followed 2015's Perfectamundo and 2018's The Big Bad Blues.

Gibbons has released a handful of singles since, including 2025's "Livin' It Up in Texas" and "Too Much Girl 4 Me," a 2022 collaboration with the Time singer Morris Day. ZZ Top hasn't released a studio album since 2012's La Futura.

Read More: 1976's Biggest Rock Tours

After completing a month-long winter tour with his solo band the BFG's, Gibbons rejoined ZZ Top in March to kick off what's looking to be a typically very busy year of touring.

The now 76-year-old Gibbons was on the road more than any other classic rock star in 2025, performing 107 shows with ZZ Top and another 33 with his solo band the BFGs. He won the same honor in 2024 by appearing at 99 ZZ Top shows and 10 solo concerts.

Hear Billy Gibbons and Keith Urban Perform 'Brown Paper Bag'