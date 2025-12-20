Only eight songs are left to vie for your votes in round two of our Best Rock Christmas Songs bracket.

Some pretty big names - including the Kinks, the Pretenders, Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney - were among the eight artists eliminated in round one. (That ends any Beatles fan's dreams of a Lennon vs. McCartney final batle!)

But there's still plenty of star power left in our four remaining match-ups: Davld Bowie (and his buddy Bing Crosby) square off against Chuck Berry, the Beach Boys go up against Elvis Presley, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and the Eagles go toe to toe and John Lennon stares down Dan Folgerberg.

Voting for round two sends Sunday, Dec. 21 at 11:59PM EST, with the semifinals kicking off the next morning. You can vote for your favorite Rock Christmas songs ever hour until then. Happy holidays!

