Vote for the Best Album of the ’70s Round Two: Only the Sweet Sixteen Remain

After three close battles - and to be honest, 13 ass-kickings - round one of UCR's Best '70s Albums March Madness bracket is complete.

As you'll see below, there wasn't much drama in our first set of matchups. But now that all those big winners are squaring off against each other in round two, it's safe to assume the battles will get much tougher.

16 of the decade's most popular albums remain, and are vying for your support. You can vote once per hour in each of the eight second round battles below. The polls for this round close on March 20, 2026 at 11:59 PM EST. Round three will begin on the morning of March 21.

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Read More: The Best Hard Rock Albums of the '70s

AC/DC's Highway to Hell vs. Aerosmith's Toys in the Attic

AC/DC's 1979 breakthrough Highway to Hell defeated ZZ Top's Deguello 78% to 22% to reach the Sweet 16. They'll face off against Aerosmith's 1975 masterpiece Toys in the Attic, which beat Yes' Fragile 63% to 37%.

The Who's Who's Next vs. Van Halen, Van Halen

The Who's Who's Next beat the Beatles Let It Be by a score of 63% to 37% in round one. They will next square off against Van Halen and their 1978 self-titled debut, which defeated Black Sabbath's Paranoid 57% to 43%.

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Tom Petty's Damn the Torpedoes vs. Bob Seger's Stranger in Town

Tom Petty's Damn the Torpedoes made easy work of his fellow Traveling Wilbury Bob Dylan and Blood on the Tracks in round one, with over 71% of the vote. Let's see how he does against Bob Seger's Stranger in Town, which doubled up Ted Nugent's self-titled debut in round one, 67% to 33%.

Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run vs. Rush's 2112

Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run saw through Styx's The Grand Illusion in one of the closest battles of round one (51% to 49%). Rush's 2112 dispatched Cheap Trick's famed live album At Budokan with 60% of the vote. Which one moves onto round three is up to you!

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The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers vs. Queen's A Night at the Opera

The Rolling Stones' Sticky Fingers put the clampdown on the Clash's London Calling in round one, earning three-quarters of the vote. Their next opponent is Queen's A Night at the Opera, which took out CSNY's Deja Vu by a score of 66 to 34%.

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon vs. Paul McCartney's Band on the Run

Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon, perhaps the most enduringly popular rock album of all time defeated David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust by a four-to-one margin in round one. Their reward? A second-round battle with Paul McCartney and Band on the Run, which narrowly edged out the Doors' L.A. Woman 51% to 49%.

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Eagles' Hotel California vs. Led Zeppelin's IV

Talk about a heavyweight battle! After sending Lynyrd Skynyrd's debut album packing with a 60% to 40% defeat, the Eagles' Hotel California moves onto round two. Waiting for them is Led Zeppelin's technically untitled fourth album, which stomped all over Elton John and his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to the tune of a 79% to 21% beatdown.

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours vs. Foreigner's Double Vision

After besting John Lennon and his Imagine album by a score of 59% to 41%, Foreigner's Double Vision moves onto another giant-slaying mission. Their foe? Fleetwood Mac and the mighty Rumours album, which defeated Kiss' Alive! in round one by a score of 70% to 30%.